Boyceville softball starts season 1-2

RHINELANDER — The Boyceville softball team opened its season indoors as it traveled to Rhinelander for a trio of non-conference games in the Hodag Dome last Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 1-2 in their two days of indoor action. In a late Thursday evening contest, host Rhinelander blasted Boyceville 16-1 in the season opener. The following day, Boyceville evened their early-season record with a tight 6-5 victory over Pembine/Goodman only to fall a few hours later to Rice Lake, 15-3, in the tournament finale.

Depending on weather and field conditions, the Bulldogs are scheduled to play in Plum City Thursday in the conference opener, host Colfax next Monday, April 3 for their home opener before hitting the road for a non-conference game in Cadott on Tuesday, April 4.

Rhinelander

Boyceville mustered just a single run on four hits as it fell 16-1 to host Rhinelander in the season opener inside the Hodag Dome.

Rhinelander collected nine hits and 16 runs off Boyceville pitchers Ali McRoberts and Delaney Olson to earn the victory.

Both squads pushed a run across home plate in the first inning. The contest remained knotted at one until the bottom of the third inning when the Hodags exploded for six runs. Rhinelander went on to add two more in the fifth frame and seven runs in the sixth for the 15-run victory.

Hannah Dunn had a triple and Jadynn Traxler, Sarah Stoveren and Cambrie Reisimer each singled to account for the Bulldogs four hits. Delaney Olson scored Boyceville’s only run.

Traxler had the team’s lone RBI. Olson stole three bases, while Reisimer and Olivia Ponath registered two each.

McRoberts suffered the pitching loss surrendering five hits and seven runs with three walks and a strikeout in three and a third innings. Olson threw two and two-thirds in relief and gave up four hits and nine runs with seven walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Boyceville committed four errors.

Pembine/Goodman

Boyceville trailed for much of Friday’s game versus Pembine/Goodman but was finally able to take the lead for good with a pair of runs in the seventh inning to claim a 6-5 win.

Pembine/Goodman broke a scoreless deadlock in the second inning with three runs.

Both squads scored a run in the third. Boyceville scored two more runs in the fourth frame while Pembine/Goodman added one more to maintain a 5-3 advantage.

After a scoreless fifth, Boyceville moved to with one-run in the sixth and then scored twice in the seventh to rally for the one-run victory.

The Bulldogs were able to score a half dozen runs on just three hits which included a double by Dunn and singles off the bats of Olson and Cora Leslie. Boyceville was also issued four walks but struck out nine times.

The Bulldogs finished with six RBIs with Leslie collecting a pair while Kaitlyn Mittlestadt, Dunn, Zoey Hellendrung and Stoveren each had one.

Mittlestadt, Leslie, Hellendrung, Olson and Traxler were all credited with a stolen base.

Ali McRoberts pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She surrendered five runs on just three hits, walked five and struck out five.

Rice Lake

In its final game of the tournament, Boyceville trailed Rice Lake just 2-0 after three innings.

But the Warriors scored four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to take a commanding 12-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom half of the fifth but the Warriors tacked on their final three scores in the seventh inning to win the Saturday contest 15-3.

Rice Lake picked up 15 hits off Boyceville hurler Ali McRoberts who suffered her second loss in as many days. McRoberts walked only two Warrior batters and finished with three strikeouts in her seven inning inside the throwing circle. All but one of the Warriors 15 runs were earned.

Jadynn Traxler and Zoey Hellendrung finished with a pair of hits while Reisimer, Leslie and Dunn each collected one.

Reisimer, Ponath and Dunn finished with an RBI.