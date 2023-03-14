| logout
Wienke sets UW-Platteville record
2018 Boyceville High School graduate Paulina Wienke is a record holder.
Wienke, a senior on the UW-Platteville Track and Field team, broke the school record in the weight throw during the WIAC Indoor Championships held Saturday, February 25.
Wienke got off a throw of 17.01 meters or 55’ 9.75” to establish the new mark which beat her personal best by one foot and 2.25 inches. She finished fifth in the competition.
Just a few weeks earlier, Wienke tied the Platteville record with a throw of 16.58 meters or 54’ 4.75” at the Wartburg (IA) Select meet held February 4. She finished in second place in that competition.