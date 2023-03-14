Wienke sets UW-Platteville record

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

2018 Boyceville High School graduate Paulina Wienke is a record holder.

Wienke, a senior on the UW-Platteville Track and Field team, broke the school record in the weight throw during the WIAC Indoor Championships held Saturday, February 25.

Wienke got off a throw of 17.01 meters or 55’ 9.75” to establish the new mark which beat her personal best by one foot and 2.25 inches. She finished fifth in the competition.

Just a few weeks earlier, Wienke tied the Platteville record with a throw of 16.58 meters or 54’ 4.75” at the Wartburg (IA) Select meet held February 4. She finished in second place in that competition.