Garrett Joles qualifies for wrestling Nationals

University of Minnesota wrestler and 2018 Boyceville High School graduate Garrett Joles has qualified to compete in this weekend’s NCAA National Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Joles, a red-shirt senior and two-time WIAA state wresting champion, earned an at-large bid to compete in his first career NCAA Division 1 Championships which will be held this Thursday through Saturday, March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

Joles, a 32nd seed, is competing in the heavyweight division and will take on Travis Stefanik (16-11) of Princeton, the 33rd seed, in a Thursday morning match. The winner will advance to face top-ranked and unbeaten Mason Parris (28-0) of Michigan in the round of 32.

Currently 15-14 for the Golden Gophers, Joles is 6-8 in dual competition on the season, splitting time between 197 pounds and heavyweight. He recently finished 3-3 and took tenth place at heavyweight in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships which were held at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Some of this season’s highlights for Joles, who has a 38-39 record in five seasons with Minnesota, include:

•Defeating Iowa’s Bradley Hill by 5-0 decision in front of a sold-out Maturi Pavilion crowd on February 3.

•Rolling to a 7-3 decision over Matt Wroblewski of Illinois in Gophers’ win over the Illini on January 28.

•Earning his first conference win with a 4-3 over Ryan Vasbinder (Michigan State) on January 15.

•Being a sixth-place finisher at the Southern Scuffle, reaching the semifinals at heavyweight.

•Defeating Juan Mora by 6-2 decision in road dual against North Dakota State

•Moving up to heavyweight against Oklahoma State, defeating #16 Konnor Doucet 2-1 in tiebreakers to help Minnesota defeat the Cowboys.

•Earning first dual win of the season against Augustana with 4-1 decision over Zach Peterson.

•Making his season debut in the rankings on November 15, slotted in at #28 at 197 pounds.

•Winning the Bison Open with a 3-0 record, defeating #27 Owen Pentz (North Dakota State) by 7-0 decision in the finals.