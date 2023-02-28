Nielson cops bronze medal at state wrestling meet, Hellendrung returns with experience

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON – Boyceville’s state wrestling duo took different paths at this year’s tournament.

In his second consecutive and final appearance, Boyceville senior Sebastian “Bash” Nielson went 4-1, overcoming a semifinal’s loss to the eventual state champion, to place third in the Division 3, 195-pound weight class at the 2023 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships held last Thursday through Saturday, February 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“Bash had an awesome state tournament! Winning 4 matches, getting his 100 career win, having a nose plug stuck for almost 10 minutes, and beating a guy twice that beat us at the sectional. It was 3 days of craziness!” stated Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson.

“I’m very happy for him and proud of what he has accomplished as a student-athlete here at BHS. Bash put the work in, his third-place finish was very deserving and he will remember the battles for a lifetime,” Olson added.

For Nielson’s teammate and wrestling room partner, freshman Zach Hellendrung, his first-ever state tournament lasted just one match. Like Nielson had the year prior, Hellendrung felt the bitter sting of defeat in his very first competition when he suffered an overtime loss in Thursday’s preliminary round and was eliminated.

“Zach had a tremendous freshman year winning 41 matches and making the state tournament at 220 was an awesome accomplishment,” Olson stated.

Nielson

In his first state wrestling tournament appearance a year ago, Bash Nielson lost his only match, a heartbreaking 4-2 overtime defeat in Division 3, 195-pound preliminary round.

The Boyceville senior was not about to let that happen again when he took to the mat last Thursday evening, February 23 for the preliminaries which matched up second and third-place sectional finishers.

Competing in the 195-pound weight class once again in 2023, Nielson was all business when he took on Adam Dorshort of Auburndale for the second time in five days. The Boyceville senior had stuck Dorshort at the end of their sectional semifinal showdown in Edgar the previous Saturday.

Although he did not get a pin in this rematch, Nielson dominated the match. After a scoreless first period, Nielson took the down position and quickly worked free of Dorshort’s grip for the bout’s first point. Less than 40 seconds later, he took the Auburndale wrestler to the mat for the takedown and added a pair of back points to lead 5-0 heading into the third period.

Needing points and quickly, Dorshort chose to begin the final 2-minute period in the neutral position. It didn’t help. Nielson scored his second takedown of the match with less than a minute to go and put Dorshort on his back for three more near fall points to win in shut-out fashion, 10-0.

Yet another sectional foe awaited Nielson in Friday’s quarterfinals – Cadott senior Levi Lindsay, who had decisioned him 1-0 in the sectional gold-medal match. Nielson had beaten him 2-1 in overtime the previous week to win the regional crown.

The rematch would be another barn burner.

Following a scoreless opening period, Lindsay struck first, getting an escape 30 seconds into the middle period for the 1-0 lead. The Hornet wrestler took that advantage into the third where Nielson, who chose to start it in the down position, scored a quick reversal to go in front 2-1. But, Lindsay escaped Nielson’s grasp to even the score at two all. There would be a lengthy delay as Nielson and medical personnel worked to get his bloody nose taken care of. Once back on the mat, the match stayed tied for the remainder of the period as each wrestler repelled the other’s takedown attempts.

In the first, one-minute overtime period, Nielson hit Lindsay with a takedown attempt that took the duo past the outer boundary. Nielson ended up on top of Lindsay and was awarded the two-point takedown for a 4-2 sudden victory.

That win put the Bulldog senior into that evening’s electric semifinal round against top-seeded and number one ranked Mitchell Thompson, a 39-1 senior from Kewaunee who had finished as the state runner-up at 182 pounds in last year’s tournament.

Nielson, who entered this year’s state meet with a number five ranking, surrendered a takedown and three back points to trail Thompson 5-0 after one period of wrestling.

After Thompson deferred his choice to start the second period, Nielson picked the neutral starting position. Unfortunately, it took Thompson all of nine seconds to put Nielson to the mat and another 12 seconds to score the pin.

The Kewaunee wrestler went on to dominate the championship match the following evening majoring Aquinas’ Tyson Martin 15-6 to earn the gold medal.

“Losing in the semis is always a tough deal, and having to bounce back knowing that you probably will wrestle Lindsay again is not always easy to get up for,” admitted Olson.

That left Nielson with a Saturday morning appointment with sophomore Bode Brokopp (34-21) of Iowa-Grant/Highland in the 195-pound consolation semifinals. Brokopp struck first taking Nielson to the floor with about 40 ticks left on the first-period clock. But the Boyceville senior did not stay down for long as he worked a quick escape to make it a 2-1 contest.

Taking the down position to start period number two, Nielson need less than five seconds to flip on top of Brokopp for a reversal, eventually turning him over for the fall at 2:39.

The win over Brokopp was the 100th of Nielson’s career.

For the second time in the state tournament and fourth time in the past three weekends, Nielson and Cadott’s Levi Lindsay would tangle, this time with a state bronze medal on the line.

Like all of their recent meetings, the third-place match would also be a tight affair.

Following a scoreless opening stanza, Nielson won the flip and chose to take the down position to start the middle period. About a half minute later, Nielson was able to flip on top to score the first two points via the reversal. He then turned Lindsay to his back for a pair of near fall points and a 4-0 advantage as the second period came to a close.

Lindsay chose to start the third and final period with both wrestlers standing, neutral position. Neither was able to break through the other’s defense until Lindsay found an opening and scored the takedown as the match’s final seconds ticked off giving Nielson another close win, this one 4-2 and a third-place finish at 195 pounds.

“He (Bash) was very adamant on Saturday that he was going to take third, he did not want to end on a loss, especially to a kid that he has rivaled all year. Going into the tournament, I knew there were two very good kids in his bracket and they ended up 1 and 2. I also knew Bash had it in him to run with everyone else, but also knew to do that he would have to wrestle the best tournament of his career and he did just that,” Olson said.

With that final win, Nielson completed a 44-9 senior campaign complete with a state medal and a spot on Saturday night’s award podium.

Hellendrung

A phenomenal freshman season for Zach Hellendrung, one which saw him compile a 41-9 record, came to a conclusion with a heartbreaking overtime defeat to Devin Soerens, a 24-8 senior from Cedar Grove-Belgium, in a 220-pound prelim Thursday night.

Following a scoreless first period, Hellendrung scored an escape to open the middle frame. It would stay that way for the remainder as the pair danced around the circle but found few opportunities to score.

Soerens would start the third period with an escape for his first point and the match equalizer. Hellendrung nearly completed what would have been a winning takedown with about eight seconds left in the match but was ruled out of bounds by the official. Instead, regulation ended with the pair still knotted at one.

In the one-minute overtime period, Soerens took Hellendrung directly to his back to score a takedown and three near fall points with just ten seconds left to claim a 6-1 sudden victory over Hellendrung.

“Zach lost a tough match, a match that we dominated offensively,” stated Olson. “We weren’t able to finish on a couple of shots on the edge and we got extended on a high crotch in overtime.”

“Zach is a competitor, losing doesn’t sit well and this type of ending can really motivate a guy for next year,” concluded Olson.