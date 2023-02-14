Nielson wins super regional crown, four Bulldogs advance to sectional meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

EDGAR — Although Boyceville, for the first time in several seasons, may not have been in contention for a team title at this year’s newly adopted super regional wrestling competition, it didn’t mean the Bulldogs were not going to put forth their very best effort.

And that is exactly what they did!

Senior Sebastian “Bash” Nielson won a second straight “regional” gold medal as he claimed the 195-pound championship at the WIAA Division 3 Super Regional wrestling tournament held at Edgar High School last Saturday, February 11. Nielson will be joined by three other Bulldog wrestlers who also qualified for this Saturday’s individual sectional tournament which will also be held in Edgar by placing fourth or higher.

“I thought we had a great day,” stated Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson who is in his 23rd year. “There are always a few matches you would like to have back, but overall I thought we wrestled a solid tournament.”

Under the new super regional format, which combined two regional tournaments from previous years into one larger tournament, the top four place finishers in each weight class (instead of two) along with the first and second-place teams (instead of just the champion) advance to their respective sectional tournaments.

Nielson’s championship, coupled with sectional-qualifying performances by sophomore Rony Ramos (113) and freshman Zach Hellendrung (220), who both finished third, and a fourth-place finish from junior Parker Coombs (285), helped Boyceville compile 127 points to place sixth out of 13 teams in the Edgar Super Regional.

That was just one spot below Olson’s team goal of fifth.

In what was one of the strongest and most competitive small school super regional in the state, perennial power Stratford finished atop the standings with 10 sectional qualifiers and 245 points. Glenwood City, who has held a top eight state ranking in Division 3 for much of the season, overtook Cadott in the final few wrestlebacks to finish second with a score of 232.5 just a point and a half ahead of the Hornets. Both Glenwood City and Cadott will send nine to the sectional meet. Stratford and Glenwood both earned berths in last evenings team sectional meet that was hosted by Cadott. Stratford faced Clear Lake in one semifinal while Glenwood City took on Cumberland in the other. The winners clashed in the finals with a berth in the March 4 state team tournament at stake.

Marathon placed fourth with 189.5 points and had seven sectional qualifiers, Auburndale also had seven qualify for the sectional meet and finished fifth with 179 points, Boyceville copped sixth with its tally of 127 and four sectional qualifiers, host Edgar posted a score of 82 and will have three wrestling this Saturday,

Spring Valley/Elmwood had 62 points and will send three back to Edgar, while Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe with 56 points, Thorp/Owen-Withee at 54 points, Athens with a score of 34 and Durand-Arkansaw with a 29 all had one qualify for the sectional meet. Chippewa Falls McDonell finished last with a score of 13 points as its lone wrestler did not advance to sectional competition.

Bash Nielson, who is ranked eighth in his weight’s D3 state poll, begin his journey to a second straight gold medal at 195 pounds with an opening-round bye. Nielson made quick work of his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents pinning Glenwood City’s Steven Booth in 29 seconds followed by a 1:35 pin fall over Stratford’s Alex Mueller to qualify for the finals where he faced seventh-ranked Levi Lindsay of Cadott. Nielson had to work overtime to take the gold as he bested Lindsay 2-1 in the tiebreaker.

With a perfect day at the sectional meet, Nielson upped his season record to 37-7.

“Bash wrestled a great tournament! He’s peeking at the right time,” said Coach Olson. “His focus and work in the room have been great! He can get 5 percent better this week and that’s what needs to happen. We can’t be satisfied with winning in OT. We need to score more points and that will be the goal this week in practice.”

Freshman Zach Hellendrung has had a huge impact on the Bulldogs success this season and that continued in last Saturday’s WIAA super regional. Ranked fifth in the state, Hellendrung didn’t even have to wrestle a single match to reach the 220-pound semifinal after he was awarded an opening-round bye and then a forfeit in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, he lost an 8-5 decision to Cadott’s Axel Tegels but rebounded in the third-place match where he stuck Harrison Graveen of Edgar at the 4:01 mark to secure the bronze and his first sectional berth. With his 3-1 mark in Edgar, Hellendrung improved to 37-7 in his first varsity campaign.

“Zach also wrestled well, he wasn’t as sharp as he wanted to be, but we will clean some stuff up this week and get after it Saturday. He has a goal in mind,” said Olson.

Sophomore Rony Ramos (15-17) surprised many but not his coach when he also went 3-1 in Edgar to finish third at 113 pounds and earn a sectional berth. After an opening round bye, Ramos pinned Durand-Arkansaw’s Michael Strasser as the first period of their quarterfinal bout ended. Sixth-ranked Cale Quaintance of Marathon scored a pin on Ramos at the five minute mark of their semifinal match. But Ramos rebounded in the third-place match nipping Lukas Simenson of Cadott 12-10.

“Rony Ramos wrestled awesome!” stated Olson. “For him to advance really was a special moment. He has had to overcome the language barrier, and only has 2 months of wrestling in his entire life and to advance in a tough regional was special.”

“It says a lot about who he is and how he goes about life. Rony is an example of hard work, determination, and being a coachable kid. He really made my day,” added Olson.

The Bulldogs fourth and final sectional qualifier was junior heavyweight Parker Coombs (24-14). He went 3-2 on the day registering a pair of pins including one over Glenwood City sophomore Blake Fayerweather in the wrestleback for fourth place and a sectional berth.

“Parker Coombs showed some grit to qualify,” stated Olson. “He was down 8-2 (to Fayerweather) and found a way to get a pin. It was a great ending to our day.”

Bulldog freshmen Landyn Leslie and Jack Kurschner just missed the sectional cut placing fifth at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively. Both finished the day 4-2 with a pin. Leslie finished the season 25-16 while Jack Kurschner went 14-17.

Another freshman, Zane Pierce, copped a sixth-place finish at 106 pounds to finish 28-15.

Seven other Boyceville wrestlers also finished their seasons in Cadott. Alex Obermueller (132), Ryker Benitz (138), Paul Kurschner (145), Jack Gruenhagen (152), Zach Kersten (160), Brayan Vasquez (170) and Mark Knops competed but did not place in the super regional.

“Our freshman wrestled with some toughness. Pierce, Leslie, (Jack) Kurschner and Obermueller gave me effort all day,” said Olson.

“Paul Kurschner is another guy that has come in with very little experience and gave us a solid middle weight wrestler,” added Olson.

“I also want to mention Jack Gruenhagen, Ryker Benitz, Zach Kersten and Mark Knopps. These guys have worked really hard and have won some big matches for this team,” concluded Olson.

Boyceville’s sectional qualifiers will be vying for medals and state berths in this coming Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Individal Sectional which will be held right back at Edgar High School. The girls will also be joining the competition. The top three place winners in each weight class will advance to the state championships which will be held in the Kohl Center in Madison February 23-25.