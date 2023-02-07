Bulldog wrestlers close out regular season with big D-SC wins over SV/E and Durand-Arkansaw

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Taking to the road last week, the Boyceville wrestlers closed out the 2022-23 regular season with a pair of dominating victories in their final Dunn-St. Croix Conference duals.

In Spring Valley last Tuesday, January 31, the Bulldogs plucked the Cardinals of Spring Valley/Elmwood 46-24. Just two days later in Mondovi, Boyceville tanned the Buffaloes of Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 72-10.

With those two final conference dual victories, the Bulldogs finished 3-1 in the Dunn-St. Croix for a second straight year. Overall, Boyceville sports a 17-6 record.

The WIAA tournament series will get underway this Saturday, February 11 as Boyceville travels to Edgar High School for the Division 3 super regional. Under the new format, which combines two regionals into one, the top four individual finishers in each weight class along with the first and second-place teams will advance to their respective sectional competitions. The individual sectional will be held Saturday, February 18 right back in Edgar while this year’s D3 team sectional will be held in Cadott next Tuesday, February 14.

The Edgar super regional will feature Boyceville along with 12 other schools which include Athens, Glenwood City, Auburndale, Marathon, Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic, Cadott, Spring Valley/Elmwood, Stratford, Durand, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee and host Edgar.

Spring Valley

Boyceville won eight of the 12 contested matches when it bested the Cardinals 46-24 in Spring Valley Tuesday, January 31.

The Bulldogs got pins from Landyn Leslie (126), Alex Obermueller (132), Paul Kurschner (152) and Bash Nielson (220) along with forfeits to Zane Pierce (106), Victor Pattermann (138) and Parker Coombs (285) to account for 42 points.

Boyceville’s final four points came on Zach Kersten’s 17-3 major decision over SVE’s Brody Bleskacek in the 160-pound match.

Spring Valley/Elmwood won all four of its matches by pin fall at 120, 145, 170 and 182 pounds.

There were double forfeits at 113 and 195 pounds.

Boyceville 46, Spring Valley/Elmwood 24

106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit; 120-Tylor LaCroix (SVE) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:48; 126-LanDAyn Leslie (BV) pinned Avery Huebel (SVE), 2:50; 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Logan Froh (SVE), 1:02; 138-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 145-Doost Mohamed Kaker (SVE) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 5:26; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) pinned Frank Weix (SVE), 1:25; 160-Zach Kersten (BV) majored Brody Bleskacek (SVE), 17-3; 170-Cole Steinmeyer (SVE) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 2:13; 182-Keegan Merth (SVE) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 1:37; 195-Double Forfeit; 220-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Tyler Vanasse (SVE),1:43; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit.

Mondovi/Eleva-Strum

Only five matches were actually wrestled when Boyceville traveled to Mondovi last Thursday, February 2, making for a short night of mat action.

That’s because the Buffaloes forfeited nine matches to the Bulldogs who won 72-10.

In the dual’s contested matches, the Bulldogs Victor Pattermann (138), Zach Kersten (160) and Jack Gruenhagen (170) all recorded first-period pins while Mondovi’s Joey Baker majored Bulldog wrestler Alex Obermueller 11-1 at 132 pounds and Panther heavyweight Ethan Brunner pinned Boyceville’s Parker Coombs in the first period.

Boyceville 72, Durand-Arkansaw 10

106-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 126-Jack Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 132-Joey Baker (DA) majored Alex Obermueller (BV), 11-1; 138-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Brady Mansmith (DA), 0:40; 145-Ryker Benitz (BV) received forfeit; 152-Paul Kurschner (BV) received forfeit; 160-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Katherine Sillars (DA), 0:48; 170-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) pinned Magnus Lukic (DA), 1:17; 182-Bryan Vasquez (BV) received forfeit; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) received forfeit; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit; 285-Ethan Brunner (DA) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 0:50.