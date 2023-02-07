Boyceville boys fall to 2-7 with loss to Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — In its only contest of the week, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team found itself in a three-point shoot out when it traveled to Spring Valley Tuesday, January 31.

While the Bulldogs hit eight times from behind the three-point arc, the host Cardinals made 13 triples including seven by junior guard Jameson Bauer, who finished with 21 points, and got another three long balls along with a game high 22 points from their other guard, sophomore Cade Stasiek, as they turned an early advantage into a convincing 68 to 44 Dunn-St. Croix victory.

The Bulldogs’ loss spoiled a 17-point performance by Boyceville junior Devin Halama who had a pair of three pointers as did seniors Simon Evenson and Jack Phillips, both of whom finished the game with eight points.

Boyceville was scheduled to play Colfax at home last Friday but the game was postponed until this Friday, February 10 due to a Science Olympiad trip to Ohio that included several boys’ basketball players.

Boyceville fell to 2-7 in league play and 9-9 overall with the 24-point setback to Spring Valley.

The Cardinals, who are 7-3 and 10-8 and sit in third place in the current conference standings, had hot-shooting hands all game long, finishing a remarkable 40-for-65 or nearly 62 percent shooting including 13-for-18 (72 percent) from behind the arc which more than offset a 1-for-5 effort at the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs finished just 22-for-72 or just under 31 percent from the field including 8-for-23 on threes. They did make eight of 12 foul shots.

Spring Valley took and early lead and built upon it as Bauer hit a trio of triples, RJ Hybben and Stasiek added a pair of long balls and Kaden Robelia had another. The Cardinals led 38-24 at halftime.

Boyceville tried to keep pace with its host in that opening half. Evenson netted his only two triples in the first half while Halama scored a long ball among his ten first-half points and Phillips canned the Bulldogs other first-half trey.

Bauer and Stasiek turned up the heat in the second half. Bauer connected four more times from behind the three-point line and Stasiek scored 12 of his 22 points in the final 18-minute stanza to lift the Cardinals to the 68-44 win.

Nick Olson and Caden Wold along with Halama and Phillips each had a three in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Boyceville did manage to out rebounded Spring Valley – 26 t 25 – with Halama corraling a high of six and Grant Kaiser and Chase Hollister five each. Evenson led the Bulldogs in assists and steals with three each.

The Bulldogs have a tough schedule this week, playing at first-place Elk Mound on Thursday, February 9 before welcoming a scrappy Colfax squad the following evening for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer contest on Friday, February 10. Next Tuesday, February 14, Boyceville will host Elmwood/Plum City.