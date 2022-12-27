Dunn County considering removal of multi-family from commercial zoning

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Dunn County is the only county that allows none-owner occupied multi-family housing in commercial zoning districts, and the Planning, Resources and Development Committee is wondering if that should be changed.

Anne Wodarczyk, Dunn County zoning administrator, said at the PR&D committee’s December 13 meeting that after consulting with various zoning authorities, including the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, she would recommend removing the current language from the county’s zoning code that allows multi-family dwellings in commercial zoning districts.

Residential should be kept as an allowable accessory use in commercial districts for business owners who live above their businesses or who have a residence on the property where their business is located, she said.

Completely removing residential from the commercial zoning code as both a principal use and an accessory use would create legally confusing situations for business owners who live on the property and would eliminate opportunities for business development in rural areas, Wodarczyk said, adding that Dunn County would not want to eliminate opportunities for business development in rural areas because that would eliminate potential for growth in the county.

Many counties do allow residential in commercial districts as an accessory use, she noted.

An exception could be made for areas where there is a public sewer system available, Wodarczyk said.

Concerns

Multi-family housing in commercial districts is a concern for the Town of Menomonie, said Mike Kneer, county board supervisor from the Town of Menomonie, a member of the PR&D committee and a former member of the Town of Menomonie Plan Commission.

Removing multi-family as a principal use and keeping it as an accessory use would go toward addressing the concerns, Wodarczyk said.

If multi-family residential development is desired, the developer can work with the townships on a rezone to Residential-2, Kneer said.

What about single family residential and duplexes as accessory uses in commercial districts? Wodarczyk asked.

Those are not permitted now, and the language should go back to the 2015 zoning code when they were not permitted uses then, Kneer said.

Rezones have occurred over the past few years that have created commercial uses and a home on the same property, Wodarczyk said.

For a business owner who is occupying the residential, that is acceptable, but a single family residential unit that is not related to the commercial should not be allowed. Residential should be separated from commercial, Kneer said.

The separation of residential and commercial is to avoid conflict, noted Tom Quinn, county board supervisor from Downing and chair of the PR&D committee.

Commercial usually is not next to single family, Kneer said, adding that he has no objection to a business where the residential is owner-occupied.

Business opportunities

The county should not eliminate business opportunities in rural areas, Wodarczyk reiterated.

In-home businesses are allowed and have regulations, but multi-family does not belong in commercial, Kneer said.

What if the multi-family were to be located above a small commercial building? Quinn asked.

If the township thought that was a good idea, then the township and the developer could find a way to work around it, Kneer said.

Pros and cons

Wodarczyk said she could write several drafts of language for the PR&D committee to consider.

After the PR&D committee has had more discussion and settles on a suggested change in language for the zoning code, then the town boards also will want to weigh in with their opinions, she said.

What about multi-family in commercial districts as a special exception? Would the townships have veto power as a special exception? Quinn asked.

The town boards have veto power for rezones but not for special exceptions, Kneer said.

It would be helpful to look at various situations — what if this was eliminated, then what problems would be solved or created, he said.

If the zoning language reverts to 2015 for multi-family in commercial districts, will that solve a problem or create other problems? Kneer asked.

Wodarczyk said she would develop a list of pros and cons for reverting back to the 2015 language along with specific examples that would result from the change for the PR&D committee to consider.