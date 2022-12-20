Beverly A. (Jump) Stalker

Beverly “Bev” A. (Jump) Stalker, age 84, of Boyceville, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at The Neighbors of Dunn County, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, after several years of suffering from dementia.

She was born July 2, 1938, to Edmond & Grace (Smith) Jump of Wheeler, WI. She graduated from Boyceville High School, and attended Beauty School in Eau Claire, WI. She then married her high school sweetheart, Bob Stalker, on June 22, 1957, after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Army. She worked for a short time as a beautician in Durand, before becoming a fixture at The Beauty Shoppe in Boyceville. After they were done farming, she spent a few years working for Ideal Door in Baldwin.

In addition to making others beautiful, she took great pride in keeping their yard and farm picture perfect, not only manicuring the lawn, but the barnyards as well! Her flower beds were some of the most beautiful in the area. Their Christmas holiday decorations were a local attraction, most of them being handmade by Bob & Bev, which can still be enjoyed at the Boyceville Peace Garden. She was a hard worker and was certainly not a farm wife that only worked in the house and yard: she milked cows and drove tractors right alongside her husband and kids. She was an excellent dancer and loved listening to Bob playing in various area bands, and loved to play cards.

Bev is survived by her three children, Randy (Denise) Stalker, Rick (Sherilyn) Stalker, Brenda (Jeremy) Johnson; seven grandchildren, Daniel Stalker, Sarah (Joe) Karel, Jason (Suzy) Stalker, Ashley Stalker, Trevor (Jenny) Jordheim, Torean Johnson and Tyra Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Wendy Stalker, Natalie Stalker, Amelia Karel, Lucas Karel, Blake de Leon and Cameron de Leon; sisters Audrey Kuhn and Donna Otto, and brothers-in-law Merton Stalker and Donald Frieburg. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Grace Jump; husband, Bob Stalker; sisters Ellie Frieburg and Jeanne Krueger; brothers-in-law, Ray Stalker, Earl Krueger, Jerry Otto and Stan Kuhn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie WI, with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Bev’s family extends heartfelt gratitude towards the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and Comforts of Home for their care and compassion over the years. Thank you!

