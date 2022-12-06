Dunn County Facilities Committee approves installation of east pit gate by Red Cedar Speedway

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — By next summer, a permanent gate is expected to be installed in the east pit area for the Red Cedar Speedway at the Dunn County Rec Park.

The Dunn County Facilities Committee approved installation of the gate by the Red Cedar Racing Association at the November 30 meeting.

Prior to the 2022 Punky Manor Race, Red Cedar Racing had asked about opening the fence on the east side of the pits toward the horse arena, and now there is interest in installing a permanent gate, said Scott Nabbefeld, Dunn County facilities director.

Red Cedar Racing would build the gate, install it, and it would be kept locked and only opened when necessary, he said.

Several races were rained out in August, so by the time of the Punky Manor Race, there were several races, said John Johnson, president of the Red Cedar Racing Association.

In 2021, there were 170 cars for one particular race, and more parking was needed, he said.

By opening the fence in the east pit area, that allowed overflow parking by the horse barn and arena, Johnson said.

In 2021, overflow parking was by the ice hockey arena and by the cow barn and behind the cow barn, he said.

Having a secondary gate by the horse barn allows people to park in the grass by the horse barn and it keeps traffic away from the grandstand area, Johnson said.

Ashley Anderson, the owner of Anderson Bridges is Colfax, is a member of the Red Cedar Racing Association and is a driver, he said.

Anderson built the gate that is on the west side of the Red Cedar Speedway and would build another gate for the east side, Johnson said.

Conflicts

Is there any conflict with the equestrian people? asked Mike Rogers, county board supervisor from Menomonie and chair of the facilities committee.

The equestrians borrow equipment from the Red Cedar Racing Association, such as the water truck to water down the horse arena for shows, and Red Cedar Racing has a good relationship with the horse people and with the hockey association, Johnson said.

If there was a gate on the east side, when there are horse shows, people could use the pit area for parking horse trailers, he said.

Three or four years ago, there was discussion about trading some space on the west side of the Red Cedar Speedway, said Don Kuether, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee.

The equestrian group has talked about putting up a horse barn on the west side of the Dunn County Rec Park so there are horses to the west and the Red Cedar Speedway is to the east, Johnson said.

Putting up a gate on the east side of the track would “get us closer to that,” he said.

The people with horses would like to have the horse barn and the arena closer to the actual area where the Dunn County Fair is held, Johnson said.

Another gate?

Ann Vogl, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facility committee, asked about the access to the east this past summer.

“Was there a gate already?” she inquired.

There is steel fencing around the speedway, so Red Cedar Racing asked for permission to take some of the panels and bracing off, installed a hog panel gate, and hired an extra gate attendant for the race. There is no permanent gate, Johnson explained.

Opening part of the fence on the east side of the speedway for the Punky Manor Race allowed the cars to stay away from the areas where race fans are walking to get into the grandstand area, he said.

In 2021, Red Cedar Racing was “scrambling” to deal with the number of cars. From year to year, no one knows how many cars or fans will be coming to any individual race, Johnson said.

Scheduling

The only concern would be the scheduling of the horse shows and coordination with the racing schedules, Rogers said.

One family with horses also are race fans, so Red Cedar Racing is able to coordinate schedules that way, “but it does need to be kept track of,” Johnson said.

4-H Clubs use the horse area, and various saddle clubs use the horse area, Rogers said, adding that he was not sure who actually schedules the use of the horse arena.

Red Cedar Racing holds races on Thursday and Friday evenings during the Dunn County Fair, and there are horse shows scheduled during the fair, too. That’s mainly when the horse shows use the water truck for the arena, Johnson said.

There is good communication between Red Cedar Racing and the horse people and the hockey people, he said.

“I feel like it’s been going great so far,” Johnson said.

The facilities committee can give approval for the gate. Installing another gate does not have to come before the county board, Nabbefeld said.

The Dunn County Facilities Committee unanimously approved a motion to authorize the installation of a gate on the east side of the Red Cedar Speedway that will be constructed, paid for and installed by the Red Cedar Racing Association.

More land

There is property for sale next to the Dunn County Rec Park, Rogers said.

The property is located just on the other side of the water tower, Nabbefeld said.

The Rec Park is limited on space. Hockey, auto racing and the horse shows need more space. Would it be worthwhile to explore purchasing the property if Dunn County could purchase it for a reasonable price? Rogers asked.

Several years ago, it was established that it would not be cost effective to develop a new Rec Park at a different location, he noted.

Adding more land to the Rec Park could maybe revive some of what the Rec Park has lost over the years, Rogers said.

Oaklawn School is right across the street, and the water tower is on the hill behind the house, Nabbefeld noted.

Property adjoining the Dunn County Rec Park does not come up for sale very often, said Tim Lienau, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee.

“They’re not making any more land,” Rogers commented.

The process would involve a recommendation from the facilities committee to purchase the property, which would go to the executive committee and then to the Dunn County Board, Nabbefeld said.

The first step would be to find out the price, Rogers said.

Several people at the facilities committee meeting noted that the property is listed for nearly $800,000.

The property is listed through a realtor, Nabbefeld said, adding that he could inquire about the property, find out the details and then bring information back to the facilities committee.

Facility committee members agreed there was no harm in obtaining additional information.

Perhaps Dunn County could sell the 20 acres by the transfer station on state Highway 29 and buy five acres from the property next to the Rec Park, Rogers said.

“It does not hurt to check,” he said.