June D. Obermueller, age 93, of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 18, 2022.

She was born to August and Viola (Peterson) DeSmith on September 3, 1929, in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. It was in Glenwood City where June grew up, graduated from high school and met her husband, James Obermueller. Jim and June were united in marriage on June 2, 1948.

As June and Jim raised their two daughters, Roxane and Susan, she settled into a career at Erickson’s Diversified. Upon retirement, she spent time in food service at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. June was just recently recognized for 50 years of dedicated service to the American Legion Auxiliary Fletcher-Pechacek Post #121. She treasured engaging in conversations with just about anyone and always welcomed company into her home. She enjoyed playing Euckre and Bridge and was known to savor a brandy Manhattan.

June is survived by her daughter, Roxane (Butch) Carroll and Kris Bjerstedt; her grandchildren, David (Tami) Johnson, Mike Johnson, Jason Hoffman, Heather Hoffman and Becky Prendergast; great-grandchildren, Brittany Hoffman and Briana (Andrew) Bechel; siblings, Dennis DeSmith and Nancy Murray, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Viola; husband, Jim; daughter, Susan; and siblings, Dean, James and Wayne DeSmith.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls with visitation one hour prior to mass. She will be laid to rest this spring at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls, Wisconsin.