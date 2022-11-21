Spring Valley Stagehands Present A Christmas Story at the Spring Valley Theatre

SPRING VALLEY, WI –The Spring Valley Stagehands’ 2022 theatre season will conclude with the perennial favorite A Christmas Story. This play is based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, © 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and based on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

Co-Director Mary Anderson notes seeing the show in the Twin Cities about 10 years ago, and thinking, ‘we can make this work in Spring Valley.’ This year, she and Co-Director Liz Erickson set about making that happen! While the play’s story follows that of the movie, it also introduces some additional characters and storylines.

Anderson shares that one example is a role of Narrator, played by Parker Hannack. The Narrator can be seen popping in and out of various scenes as he remembers a Christmas of his youth in Hohman, Indiana. Family members in the play include the Father (Dave Specher), Mother (Bobbie Turner), Ralphie (Logan Haglund), and Randy (Zoey Kerg), who all have the challenge of being true to the popular movie characters while bringing their own perspective to them onstage.

Ralphie’s Christmas wish is the central storyline in the play – and he works through various strategies with much persistence to see that wish granted.

The play also offers more children’s storylines, with a cast that includes Trista Falde, Alyssa Hamater, Frankie Hudson, Avery Huebel, Derek Huebel, Aiden Johnson, Levi Kerg, Shelby Kerg, Ezra Suave, and Gwen Turner.

And no, Ralphie doesn’t shoot his eye out – almost! Performance dates are December 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 at 7pm; with matinee dates on December 11, 17 and 18 at 2pm. All performances will be held at the Spring Valley Theatre. Tickets can be reserved online at svstagehands.org Join the Stagehands for this Christmastime classic.