Senator Baldwin helps secure $13m to improve health care for rural communities across Wisconsin

Washington, D.C. – On National Rural Health Care Day, November 17, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding $13 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Wisconsin. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan, which Senator Baldwin supported. These grants will help 13 rural health care organizations expand critical services for rural residents in Wisconsin.

“Every Wisconsinite deserves easy, affordable access to comprehensive health care. Too often, I hear from folks living in rural areas that are forced to delay or forgo care because of long drive or wait times to see a doctor,” said Senator Baldwin. “These grants funded through the American Rescue Plan will help equip our rural health care organizations with the facilities, staff and resources they need and allow more Wisconsinites to access the critical care they need to lead healthy lives.”

“Today [Nov. 17] we are celebrating National Rural Health Care Day as a reminder that a strong community is rooted in its people,” said Julie Lassa, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin. “Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the people living in small towns across Wisconsin. Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is promoting healthy communities through grants to make sure everyone has access to the health care they need.”

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants announced today will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. The grants can also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and Tribes solve regional rural health care problems and build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic. For example:

•Baldwin Care Center Inc. in St. Croix County will use a $382,769 grant to recoup lost revenue in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility aims to attempt to recapture pre-pandemic census levels and has a goal to attract/retain highly trained staff.

•Glenhaven Inc. in St. Croix County will use a $720,832 grant to recoup lost revenue in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will allow the facility to continue to operate efficiently while addressing continuing raised expenses associated with the pandemic. The facility aims to recapture pre-pandemic census levels and has a goal to attract/retain highly trained staff.

•Park View Home Inc. in St. Croix County will use a $27,131 grant to recoup lost revenue in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the lost revenue funds will be utilized to replenish funds lost due to increased expenses including equipment and payroll costs as well as decreased admissions and overall decline in census revenue related to the pandemic.