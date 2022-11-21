Sandy Miller inducted into Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame during Fall Forum

MADISON — Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development is excited to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates including five volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H.

“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” says Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program Associate Director, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. “They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities. Their selfless contributions of time, energy, and talent have created ripples of impact which will continue to positively impact the world around us for years to come.”

The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.

2022 Hall of Fame Laureates

• Carol Boehlke, Ozaukee County 4-H Volunteer

• Mary Crave, Volunteer 4-H International Programs and Emeritus Extension Professional

• Sandy Miller, Dunn County 4-H Volunteer

• Tim Talen, Retired 4-H Arts & Communication Specialist

• Helen Weisensel, Dodge County 4-H Volunteer

Sandy Miller

Dunn County 4-H Volunteer

Deciding to show the farm dog in 3rd grade, was the spark, which started a life-long love of dogs for Sandy Miller. For nearly 40 years, Sandy has provided leadership to the Dunn County 4-H Dog Project. She has developed this project into a multidimensional experience, which encourages leadership in the young participants and their dogs.

Under her leadership, the traditional Obedience and Showmanship Training expanded to include Rally, Agility, and Puppy Manners classes. Statewide she has offered a variety of trainings on the care of your dog and the world of dog sports. Over 1,300 youth have participated in the Dunn County 4-H Dog Project, but she doesn’t let county borders limit her. Her commitment to serving her community drives her to never miss an opportunity to teach and have fun. Sandy brings in many outside resources to enrich the program with new viewpoints, techniques and knowledge by actively participating in a variety of events herself, including Freestyle Dance and Scent Work.

Sandy is a well-recognized and respected Judge at 4-H Dog Shows throughout Wisconsin, and held an active role in the State 4-H Dog Project Committee for over 30 years. Sandy served as Show Chairman when Dunn County hosted the State 4-H Dog Show.

She loves to see the youth grow in their confidence and knowledge – and then they begin to take on leadership roles themselves. Sandy shows the value of adult youth partnerships in all her work with 4-H.