Village of Colfax moves forward with $2,500 street-opening fee

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — If a homeowner in Colfax must repair a sewer lateral, instead of the full cost of street repair, the property owner will be paying a $2,500 street-opening fee.

A question at the last village board meeting was whether the street-opening fee could be put on a homeowner’s tax bill, and the answer is “yes,” said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, at the Colfax Village Board’s September 26 meeting.

The village board discussed the street-opening fee at the September 12 meeting, but Niggemann was on vacation and did not attend the meeting.

At times during the September 26 meeting, village board members spoke with raised voices concerning what turned out to be a contentious issue.

Gary Stene, village trustee, said he had talked to Niggemann about whether there might be a way to make the homeowner’s sewer and water laterals the same length so that half of the cost would be up to the village and half the cost would be up to the homeowners.

The water laterals go to the curb stop, but the sewer laterals go out into the street to the sewer main. Water lateral repairs are on the homeowner’s property, but sewer lateral repairs require the street to be dug up and then repaired.

When the streets are rebuilt and resurfaced, are new sewer laterals required to the sewer main? asked Jody Albricht, village president.

Sewer laterals are not required, but the homeowners can do it if they want to, Stene said.

If the homeowners are not required to replace the laterals, and there is a failure in the lateral, then it is not the village’s fault, Albricht said.

On new streets, the sewer lateral goes out to the main, and then the homeowner takes ownership when the job is done, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

Niggemann said she has reviewed ordinances for many municipalities, and most are written the same way as the Colfax ordinance.

The concept of requiring the homeowner to pay for street repair is “cost shifting” and takes the place of putting the street repair on the general tax roll, Stene said.

At past meetings, Stene has gone on record to say that the street repairs should be paid out of the tax levy so that all the residents in the village share in the cost since everyone benefits from having the streets in good repair and having the sewer system in good repair.

Stene made a motion to have no street-opening fee, and the motion was seconded by Village Trustee Jeff Prince.

The motion failed on a vote of four “no” to three “yes,” with Albricht and Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Anne Jenson and Jen Rud voting against the motion, and Stene, Prince and Village Trustee Carey Davis voting in favor.

$250

Stene then made a motion to set the street-opening fee at $250, which in his opinion, would be a “reasonable cost” to the homeowner.

Niggemann and Bates do not like the idea of setting the street-opening fee at $250, because what if there is a particularly bad year for sewer problems, and the street repairs end up costing something like $100,000, Stene said, adding that it benefits the whole village to maintain the sewer and water services.

The village should also consider mandating that new services are installed when the street is rebuilt, he said.

People who live out in the country have to fix their own septic systems, and a street-opening fee of $2,500 does not seem like much, Albricht said.

While people who live in the country do not have to repair a road when replacing their septic systems, the cost of replacing a septic tank and drain field or a mound system will be significant.

It should also be noted that property taxes are generally less in a rural area, so that if a rural homeowner is paying $2,000 per year in property taxes, a comparable house in Colfax might have an annual property tax bill of $4,000 or $5,000.

The cost of the street-opening can be put on the property tax bill, Burcham said.

The homeowner bought the property knowing that he or she was taking responsibility for the sewer lateral and the street, Albricht said.

History

The street-opening fee was set at $1,000, then there was a bad year in 2018, so the village board decided to set the fee at the actual cost of repairing the street, Niggemann said.

According to an article published in the Colfax Messenger in December of 2009, the street-opening fee was $350.

At that time, the homeowner or business owner would pay a contractor to dig up the street and sewer lateral and would pay the contractor to bring the street back to the proper grade, but the village would pay for paving the street.

In December of 2009, the Colfax Village Board also was of the opinion the street-opening fee was too low.

The process for determining the actual cost of repairing the street is complicated, Niggemann said.

Plumbers can fix the pipes, but they cannot estimate the cost of paving the road, she said.

If traffic on the road, over time, collapses the sewer lateral, then the homeowner pays for traffic that is creating a problem, Prince said.

When there are old sewer pipes, generally the problem is that the pipe rots out or rusts out or there are tree roots infiltrating the pipes, Bates said.

If a homeowner had a reason to believe the road collapsed the sewer pipe, then the homeowner could make that argument to the village board, Niggemann said.

What is average sewer and water bill? Stene asked.

The average cost is around $160 per quarter for a family, said Sheila Riemer, deputy clerk-treasurer, who does the invoicing for sewer and water service in the village.

It would be more fair to put the cost of repairing the street on the tax roll, and then 300 households would split the bill, Stene said.

As do most municipalities, Colfax levies up to the limit set by state law. The village would not be able to increase property taxes to pay for the street repairs, so the potential cost for repairing the streets would have to be deducted from another line item in the village’s budget and be set aside for street repairs.

High Street

The cost for repairing High Street a few years ago after a sewer lateral repair was $4,500, so $2,500 would be half the cost, Burcham said.

The High Street repair was a “worst case scenario.” Sometimes, if you have to “chase a leak,” then it creates a bad situation, Bates said.

If the homeowner is paying for the street repair, then how is the contractor who is fixing the street supposed to bid the job? he asked.

If the street is dug up four feet wide or 40 feet wide, the contractor will not know the cost of fixing the street until the street is fixed, Bates said.

If the village pays for fixing the street, how is that different? Stene asked.

If the contractor says the street is only going to be 15 feet and then quotes a price to the homeowner for 15 feet, but it ends up being 50 feet, the homeowner and the contractor will not know that until the street is repaired, Bates said.

Until the ground is opened up, the contractor will not know the cost. If there is a set fee of $2,500, the contractor can include that amount in the bid from the beginning, Niggemann said.

When the homeowner is paying the actual cost of street repair, the clerk’s office receives many telephone calls about how to deal with the contractor. If the price is set at $2,500, the homeowner will know the cost at the start of the process, she said.

If the street repair is larger, the cost will be around $5,000. If the street repair is smaller, the cost will be closer to $2,500, Bates said.

In response to a question from a village board member, Niggemann said that the $2,500 paid for a street-opening fee would go into the streets budget as revenue.

How they voted

The village board voted five “no” to two “yes” on the motion of setting the street opening fee at $250, with Albricht, Burcham, Davis, Jenson, and Rud voting “no” on the motion and Stene and Prince voting “yes.”

Stene made a motion to set the street-opening fee at $500, the motion died for lack of a second.

A motion to set the street-opening fee at $2,500 was approved on a vote of four “yes” and three “no,” with Albricht, Burcham, Davis and Rud voting in favor of the motion and Jenson, Prince and Stene voting against the motion.