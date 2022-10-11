St. Croix County receives approval of government center project from Hudson City Council

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

HUDSON — St. Croix County has received approval of the $83 million government center project from the Hudson City Council so the county will be able to obtain a building permit for the project.

The Hudson Plan Commission held a special meeting last week and recommended approval of the project to expand and remodel the St. Croix County Government Center, and the city council gave final approval of the project at the October 3 meeting, said Ken Witt, county administrator, at the St. Croix County Board’s October 4 meeting.

Rick Ottino, county board supervisor from the Town of Hudson, asked about the approval of the Hudson Plan Commission and the Hudson City Council.

Ottino said he had not been in favor of the government center project, but now that the county board has committed to the project, delays in receiving approval from the City of Hudson would cost the county more money, he said.

Witt assured the county board that St. Croix County will be able to get a building permit, so the project will be able to move forward.

The pre-cast portion of the government project is currently out for bids, and the bids are due October 13, Witt said.

The construction and remodeling part of the project will be bid in February, he said.

The design work is in the final stages, and by February, St. Croix County will know the actual amount of money the project will cost. Currently, everyone is working off estimates for the project, Witt said.

St. Croix County borrowed $80 million for the project, and the money has been invested to generate interest income and is expected to earn between $2 million and $3 million in interest, he said.

After the actual cost of the project is determined, then more prioritizing can be done on some of the details, Witt said.

The final drawing packages with specifications are on final review now by the architectural and engineering firms, said Scott Counter, county board supervisor from New Richmond and chair of the building subcommittee.

The final drawings with specifications should be available in two weeks, he said.

An update on the government center project will be presented to the county board by the architects and the construction manager at the November 1 St. Croix County Board meeting, Witt said.

General fund

St. Croix County policy is that the general fund balance should be at 35 percent of the general fund expenses, plus or minus 3 percent, Witt said.

At the end of 2021, St. Croix County had $3.8 million left over from various department budgets, which placed the general fund over the designated 38 percent, he said.

When departments have money left over at the end of the budget year, the money is transferred into the county’s general fund.

To bring the general fund to the policy limit, Witt recommended the county board transfer $1 million into the Capital Improvement Fund (CIP), $800,000 into the debt service fund, and $2 million into the Retirement Health Savings (RHS) fund.

When the county has money in the CIP fund, then St. Croix County can make purchases with cash and does not have to borrow money, which saves the taxpayers from paying interest on capital improvement projects, Witt said.

St. Croix County has the luxury of being able to fund the CIP without borrowing money, and not all counties are in that position, he said.

The $800,000 in the debt service account will give the county a reserve and provide some flexibility for budgeting, Witt said, noting that money going into the debt service fund is a “one way” transfer and cannot be taken out of the debt service fund for some other purpose.

Several years ago, $1.3 million was transferred to the RHS fund. The budget is set at $250,000 per year, and the fund has been spending $500,000 per year, he said.

Transferring $2 million will allow the fund to be solvent for three to five years, Witt said.

One county board supervisor asked if the $3.8 million could be used for roads or for other purposes.

Cash reserves from a particular budget year are a one-time source of money, so if the money is used for a one-time expense, then it will not create a structural deficit in the next year’s budget the way it would if the money was used for a recurring operational expense, Witt said.

In the health insurance fund, the money would be in there as a cushion, he said.

But yes, there are other options for using the money, Witt said.

The St. Croix County Board approved transferring the $3.8 million from the general fund according to Witt’s recommendations on a vote of 18 “yes” to one “no.”

St. Croix County Board Supervisor Rick Ottino voted “no” on the motion.

Other business

In other business, the St. Croix County Board:

• Learned that St. Croix County had collected more than $1 million in sales tax last month. So far this year, St. Croix County has collected more than $1 million in sales tax a total of five times, and the last four months have all been over $1 million sales tax collected, Witt said.

• Received Narcan training from the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department, and each board member received a Narcan kit. Narcan is used to reverse an opioids overdose and does no harm if someone is not overdosing.

• Appointed Dr. Faisl Anwar to the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Board. Dr. Anwar is a Hudson resident and is chief of staff at Western Wisconsin Health. He was interviewed by the county administrator, the county board chair and the chair of the health and human services board and was recommended by unanimous consent. Dr. Anwar will be filling a vacant term that will expire in April of 2025. The St. Croix County Board voted 13 “yes” to six “no” to appoint him to the health and human services board.

• Approved a personnel policy that allows employees hired prior to October 4, 2022, upon their retirement from St. Croix County, to have their long-term sick bank accrued time converted into a cash equivalent to be deposited into a Retirement Health Savings Account (RHSA). The LTSB conversion is calculated according to the employee’s current rate of pay at retirement. An amendment to sunset converting LTSB hours to an RHS account after 10 years for employees hired prior to October 4, 2022, failed. The St. Croix County Board approved the personnel policy on a vote of 16 “yes” to three “no.”