UWRF Office of Sustainability collaborates with additional organizations to host Powered by Electricity free event

River Falls, Wis. — The Office of Sustainability at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is joining forces with St. Croix Electric Co-Op, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services and nonprofit Hope for Creation to host a Powered by Electricity event on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the River Falls community.

Powered by Electricity is a free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium and parking lot of North Hall on the UWRF campus. There will be talks from subject matter experts in the solar and electricity fields, test drives of electric vehicles and bikes, electric tools and equipment demonstrations and vendors, electric cooperative information stations, a chance to win electric equipment, and brat and hot dogs sales supporting St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

“This is a great opportunity for key sustainable programs in the area to come together and inform the community how we can individually and collectively work together to make our daily activities more earth-friendly,” said UWRF Sustainability Coordinator Mark Klapatch-Mathias.

In April, Chancellor Maria Gallo and other educational and community leaders came together to sign a Sustainability Commitment. This event is just one of many planned by UWRF to reaffirm the university’s commitment to sustainability.

Visit scenet.net/go-electric for a full event schedule.