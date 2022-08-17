Cucumber Festival – “Come on down to Pickle Town”

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Under the theme of “Come on down to Pickle Town,” this year’s Boyceville Cucumber Festival begins Friday, August 19, and ends on Sunday, August 21.

Festival long events will include the 20th annual tractor show on Main Street, a softball tournament, food vendors, Vendors-R-Us vendor fair and the Golden Pickle Contest.

Golden Pickle clues will be posted on the Boyceville Community Action Club’s Facebook page daily at 9 a.m.

Pickle Central on Main Street on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature festival t-shirts, pickle creations, pickle novelties, the homemade pickle eating contest and general information about the festival.

Friday

The Boyceville Cucumber Festival begins on Friday with Rock n’ Roll to Go plus inflatables on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Kick-Off Party for the Cucumber Festival begins at 6 p.m. at the Buckshot Backyard.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, “Holy Ruckus” live music well be featured at the Otter Creek Christian Fellowship Tent.

The Menomonie Blue Caps will play the Afton Red Socks in a game of vintage baseball beginning at 7 p.m.

“Rattle Can Red” live music will be featured from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Firefighters’ Tent.

Saturday

The 21st Annual Cucumber 5K/1 mile run-walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Boyceville Middle School on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 12th Annual Car Show will be held on Main Street and is sponsored by TMS Tire & Auto.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bingo will be featured in the Firefighters’ Tent.

Rock n’ Roll to Go plus inflatables will be on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free games sponsored by the Otter Creek Christian Fellowship will be on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Outlaw Farms Petting Zoo will be Main Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

A bean bag tournament will begin at noon on Main Street at Buck Shot.

From noon to 4 p.m., live music featuring local artists will be at the OCCF Tent.

The Escape Room will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

The Pickle Eating Contest begins at 2 p.m.on Main Street Saturday.

The Cucumber Crunch Demo Derby will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boyceville Community Fire Department’s pulling track. Power Wheels start at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10, and kids under 10 are free. Gates open and inspection at 9 a.m. Rules can be found at 715 Motor Sports & Promotions on Facebook.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., “Joyful Noise,” and “Holy Ruckus” will be performing at the OCCF Tent.

The tractor parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

From 8 p.m. to midnight, “Whiskey Stone” live music will be featured in the Firefighters’ Tent.

Sunday

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with the Boyceville Airport Pancake Breakfast and Candy Drop sponsored by the Airport Booster Club.

The candy drop will take place at 11 a.m. at the Boyceville Municipal Airport.

Church Under the Tent will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the OCCF Tent.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a pie and lunch social.

The Escape Room will be open on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Boyceville FFA Alumni chicken dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.

The Outlaw Farms Petting Zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.

The Ninja Anywhere Obstacle Course will be on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grand Parade, led by Grand Marshals Bob and Patty Marlette, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., free games will be sponsored by the Otter Creek Christian Fellowship.

Following the parade, “Allison Fyg” live music will be featured at the Firefighters’ Tent.

There also will be a pedal tractor pull after the parade on Main Street and duck races at Tiffany Creek.