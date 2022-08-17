Colfax American Legion Auxiliary member honored for work with Civil War veteran recognition

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Susan Hill, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Russell-Toycen Post 131 of Colfax, has been honored for her work in coordinating the recognition ceremony for Ebert Sorkness, the last Civil War veteran in Dunn County.

Margaret Larson, Tenth District American Legion Auxiliary president, attended the Colfax American Legion Auxiliary meeting August 10 at Cafe II Coffee Shop and Bakery in Colfax to present an Award of Excellence for Membership Achievements to Hill on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wisconsin.

Sorkness is buried at the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery in Running Valley and was honored by the Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War on June 12, 2021, in a ceremony at the cemetery in recognition of being Dunn County’s last Civil War veteran.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (formerly known as the G.A.R. — Grand Army of the Republic) is a fraternal organization chartered by Congress that preserves the history and legacy of veterans who fought during the Civil War (1861 to 1865).

The Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have taken on the task of recognizing the last Civil War veterans in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties as part of a national project, said Hill, who also is a Colfax historian and a member of the Dunn County Historical Society.

Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War contacted the Dunn County Historical Society several years ago about recognizing Sorkness, but because of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, the project was delayed until June of 2021.

Hill coordinated the recognition event at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery in Running Valley and has collected photographs, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia that she has laminated and placed in binder with Ebert Sorkness’s photograph on the cover.

A portrait of Ebert Sorkness is on display in the Colfax History Room at the Colfax Municipal Building.

Sorkness farmed in the Town of Grant and later in life lived in the village of Colfax. He died at the age of 100 in 1940.

At the age of 19, Ebert Sorkness came to America from Norway and worked in the logging industry in and around Eau Claire.

At the age of 24, Ebert enlisted to serve in the Civil War on January 19, 1864, with the 12th Regiment of Volunteers Wisconsin Infantry.

On his 100th birthday in May of 1939, Sorkness was honored as the oldest — and the only — living Civil War veteran in Dunn County. A parade was held in Colfax in his honor, and the event was front-page news in the Colfax Messenger before, during and after the event.

Hill is the vice president and the historian of the American Legion Post 131 Auxiliary.

She also volunteers her talents in showing her many collections at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation center, at senior citizen events and at Merry Mixers meetings.

Hill is an active member in her church, Colfax Methodist, and is a member of the Hill Grove Cemetery Committee.

In addition, Hill is a member of the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group and is the curator of the Colfax History Room in the Colfax Municipal Building.