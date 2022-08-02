Colfax agrees to combining lots on High Street for duplexes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Based on the recommendation of the Colfax Plan Commission, the Colfax Village Board has approved combining two lots on High Street directly west of the former nursing home for three duplexes.

If the two lots are not combined, only two duplexes can be built, said Luke Ciszewski, owner of Precision Builders and owner of the two lots, at the Colfax Village Board’s July 25 meeting.

If the lots are combined, then there is room for three duplexes. Combining the two lots would be accomplished by certified survey map, he said.

Jody Albricht, village president and chair of the plan commission, noted that the plan commission had reviewed the proposal and was recommending approval.

Ciszewski said he plans to have the foundation in before fall for the first duplex, and that the duplex would be ready for occupancy next summer.

The other two duplexes will follow as time, interest from prospective tenants and financing allows, he said.

Ciszewski noted there is an Xcel Energy pole on the lot and that the utilities had been flagged.

A natural gas line is running into the lot was flagged by WE Energies, he said.

Diggers Hotline has been contacted because it is necessary to find out where, exactly, the gas line runs, Ciszewski said.

If the gas line runs straight through the lot, it will not interfere with building the duplexes, but if the gas line veers off in one direction or another, it could create a problem, he said.

Ciszewski said he had looked at the deed but there is no utility easement and wondered if the natural gas line ran to the former nursing home building.

At this point, there also is no way of knowing if it is a “live” gas line, he said.

Rand Bates, director of public works, suggested that Ciszewski contact WE Energies.

If the natural gas line is going to be in the way, then it will have to be moved, Bates said.

Gary Stene, village trustee, suggested that Ciszewski contact the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center to see if anyone on staff had information about the natural gas line and whether it serves or had served the former nursing home building.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved moving forward with combining the two lots on High Street.

In addition to Albricht and Stene, Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Jeff Prince and Jen Rud voted in favor of the motion.

Village Trustee Anne Jenson was absent from the meeting.