Elsie (Luke) Newville

Elsie (Luedke) Newville, age 95, of Rice Lake, WI went to join her Savior on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 at VitaCare Living 2 in Rice Lake. She was born November 11th, 1926 to Edward & Martha (Ulmer) Luedke at Almena where she was raised and attended Almena Midway School. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1944. Elsie worked at Merchandise Mart in Chicago, along with her sister, Olga, until the love of her life returned from WWII to bring her home to Almena. She married Clarence Newville on May 18th, 1946 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Almena. Elsie was a homemaker & later worked in the Clayton School lunch room. She was currently a member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Clarence of 55 years on May 22, 2001, sister: Olga Waters, brother: Edward Luedke & granddaughter: Melinda Newville. She is survived by her children: Linda Marlett of Cedar Rapids, IA, Clarence Jr. “Mike” (Susan) Newville of Holliston, MA & Robert (Ilene) Newville of Cameron, grandchildren: Chad Marlett of Plymouth, MI, Robin (Craig) Wagner of Verona, WI, James (Angela) Marlett of Austin, TX, Patrick (Brandie) Newville of Rice Lake, Rebecca (Nathan) Neis of Lakeville, MN & Matthew Newville of Ashland, MA, great grandchildren: Gabriel, Benjamin, Isaiah & Gideon Newville, Moxin, Wrenley, Willa & Louisa Neis, Owen & Tayla Wagner & Kara Marlett, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28th at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Rice Lake with Rev. Jeffrey Seelow officiating & interment following in St. Matthew’s Cemetery at Almena. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.