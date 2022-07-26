Colfax Health and Rehab pays tribute to long-time employee Loretta Logslett

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Friends and family gathered at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, July 15, to pay tribute to Loretta Logslett, who had been an employee for nearly 50 years.

Loretta Logslett passed away December 23, 2021, at the age of 89.

Loretta started working at the facility in 1977 when it operated as Area Nursing Home at the former facility on High Street in Colfax.

She would have celebrated her 45th work anniversary the next day after the gathering at CHRC.

Area Nursing Home was built in 1966, and Loretta was honored for her 40 years of service in May of 2017 at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center as part of National Nursing Home week.

During a 2017 interview, Loretta Logslett said she started out cleaning at the nursing home, and after three years, worked her way into the kitchen, which is where she wanted to be.

Even after 40 years, Logslett said she “loved every minute” of working at the nursing home and said she did not think she “ever had a day when I did not want to come to work.”

Moving from the facility on High Street to the new facility on the south side of town seemed like a daunting challenge at first.

During the May of 2017 interview, Loretta said they had taken a tour of the new building when it was about half finished, and she was afraid she would be unable to make the transition — that she would need a map to find her way around.

The administrator at the time, Jill Gengler, told Logslett to “give it a try” and if she did not like working at the new facility, she could always quit after that.

Loretta did, indeed, give it a try and “once I got over here and got acquainted, no way was I going to leave!”

People you enjoy

Loretta Logslett said that “working with people you enjoy is worth just about everything.”

When she said “working with people you enjoy,” she was referring to both the residents who lived at the facility and to the other employees she worked with.

According to her obituary, “She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary of Russell-Toycen Post 131 of Colfax. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound and would bring communion and pray the rosary with residents at Colfax Health and Rehab. Loretta enjoyed gardening and was an avid baker.”

Current members of the American Legion Auxiliary have talked about how much they miss Loretta Logslett. She always attended meetings and devoted countless hours of her time and effort to the organization, they said.

Loretta married Julian Logslett on August 30, 1955, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, and they enjoyed 55 years together.

Julian Logslett joined the American Legion in 1952 right after he was discharged from the service.

Lovely evening

Although the temperature was warm the evening of July 15, it was a lovely, sunny, summer evening for friends and family to gather outside to eat together, listen to the music of Jim Herrick & Friends and to reminisce about Loretta Logslett.

Kenzie Galetka, CHRC administrator, took the microphone for a few minutes to talk about Logslett.

“It’s a real treat to see you all together, smiling, enjoying each other’s company. I know Loretta would have absolutely loved this. Although, I’m not sure how much she would have loved us throwing her this huge party,” Galetka said.

Anyone who knew Loretta Logslett knew she liked to stay out of the limelight. The Colfax Messenger had to talk awhile to get her to agree to an interview in 2017 — and that was along with nursing home residents, too, urging her to talk to the newspaper about her 40 years of service.

You could tell, by the way the residents talked to Loretta, that they loved her as much as she loved them.

“It’s difficult to put into words what you can say about Loretta. Not because there’s not a lot of great things to say about Loretta. Stories to share. Compliments to dish out. To the contrary. There’s just so many good things to share about her,” Galetka said.

Poached eggs

Galetka first met Loretta Logslett at the old facility when Galetka was an 18-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant.

“I remember in my first few days (of working as a CNA) getting to my break and there was always extra poached eggs that were made for breakfast … I was having my break, and Loretta happened to be having some breakfast too.

“I talked to her about the eggs and how they were such a good treat for a mid-shift snack and how I wished I knew how to cook them at home. Loretta said she was the one who made them for the residents and she would show me.

“She actually, right then and there, took me to the kitchen and taught me how to make poached eggs. As a new employee, and a very young employee at that, it felt really cool to be taken under her wing and taught a skill I didn’t know,” Galetka said.

“Fast forward to our transition from the old building to the new, years passing as quickly as ever, as things changed in my career path at CHRC, employees coming and going, one thing always remained unchanged, and that was Loretta,” she said.

Changes

Galetka said she regretted never taking the opportunity to ask Loretta Logslett about all the changes she had seen in long-term care over the years, and especially the changes that were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I imagine she would have laughed and said that, yes, times have definitely changed. The one thing that never changed was her dedication to this facility. In times of difficulty, Loretta clipped on her name badge, parked her truck — all crooked — in our parking lot, threw on her hair net, and went to work. Instead of taking her break, she’d whip up a piece of toast and head down to gather a group for Prayer Circle. She served the residents and would take extra time reminiscing with our residents. At lunch time, she would scoop us up over-sized lunch servings and pile us high with so much food that you couldn’t even hardly move after lunch,” Galetka recalled.

“I could keep going — and going — and going — and going here today, talking about Loretta. There was that one time, she ran the stop sign down here at the car wash, and almost smoked my car. I got into the parking lot, laughing, realizing that it was Loretta, after I had flipped her the bird. The way she made everyone feel welcome. The residents. The employees. The way she never complained about the new rules or our guidance or how many times I got to pick her nose for COVID testing. We definitely would be here for another 45 years if I were to do that,” Galetka said.

“I close my speech here to thank Loretta for her dedication and time at CHRC. To her parents who raised her to be an amazing person. To the experiences she’d had to mold her into the person she was. To the impact she made, knowingly or unknowingly, on the lives she touched here at Colfax. Her service will never be forgotten and her time spent will never be replaced. Thank you Loretta. And rest in peace, knowing you have changed the lives of so many people,” Galetka said.