Elaine Shirley Sundby, 84, of Colfax, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Neighbors of Dunn County. She was born on August 25th, 1937, to Edward and Bernice (Secore) Demers in Rice Lake where she grew up and attended Rice Lake High School, graduating in 1955. After school, she worked as a telephone operator.

Elaine married John Sundby on April 12, 1958, in Rice Lake. The couple made their home on a farm in Colfax where they were blessed with 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. They made each other laugh, and loved to dance and roller skate. She was active in the community, serving as a 4H Leader and member of the Popple Creek Homemakers. She worked for many local businesses in Colfax including the pharmacy and school cafeteria. She was also the town clerk for the Grant Township.

Elaine was a loud, boisterous personality, who was well known throughout the community. Whenever you encountered Elaine, she was probably laughing, singing, or (most likely) shouting. She had an infinite imagination and would make up songs, jokes, card games, stories, and nicknames.

In addition to farming, Elaine had many hobbies including gardening, canning, baking, and making lefse. She enjoyed crafts and would often be found knitting mittens or creating quilts, two of many special items that were given to each grandchild. Anyone who visited the Sundby Farm was welcomed with a fresh cup of coffee and slice of Elaine’s homemade pie. Among all these, her greatest talent was the way she’d ask you how you’re doing, and settle in to listen.

She is survived by her children, Jolene (Jerry) Albricht, Jeffrey (Ann) Sundby, Janet Sundby, Jayme Sundby, and Jackie (Charles) Hughes; grandchildren, Jenna (Calli) Albricht, Dane (Sarah) Sundby, Cole Sundby, Megan (Jarod) Dachel, Miranda (Jason) Miller, Talia (Jon) Irabagon, Lauren Sundby, Alyson Sundby, Carter Hughes, Camron Hughes, and Caileen Hughes; great grandchildren, Kolton, Roy, Henry, Paxton, Hazel, Ivy, Brynn, Avery, Bryce, Reese, Xalyra and Reomi; sisters, Ella Ruetten and Cheryl (Allen) Gabriel; sisters-in-law, Lois Sundby and Judy Demers; brother in law, Olin (Shirley) Sundby; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband in April 2020; her parents; three brothers, DeWayne, Harvey and Richard Demers; and two grandsons, Jerrod and Jordan Albricht.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers with Mayo, Neighbors of Dunn County, and the St. Croix hospice team for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax with Father Mano officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lower Running Valley Cemetery, Town of Colfax. A Celebration of Life for Elaine and luncheon will take place at 2pm following the interment at the Grapevine in Colfax.

Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com