Colfax school board audit report: State under-funds special education by 60 percent

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Although state legislators like to say they fund education at 66 percent, for the Colfax school district, special education is only funded at 40 percent.

The special education fund (Fund 27) “is shorted every single year,” said William C. Yingst Jr., district administrator, at the Colfax Board of Education’s July 11 meeting to review the audit report.

This year, Colfax spent $753,414 out of the general fund to fill in the gap between the funding received of $544,062 and the cost of the special education program at $1,297,475, he said.

The federal government provides no money for special education, and the state, for Colfax, only provides about 40 percent of the funding, Yingst said, adding that special education is essentially an unfunded mandate.

Is the amount Colfax spends on special education increasing every year? asked Ken Neuburg, school board member.

“Yes,” Yingst said.

In the Colfax school district, 130 students have Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs), he said.

Some larger school districts have fewer than 100 IEPs, Yingst noted.

The methods for identifying students who qualify for an IEP also has changed over time, he said.

Are some of the students with IEPs “marginal,” and is there something different Colfax is doing to identify those students, such as using a different kind of testing mechanism? asked Ken Bjork, school board member.

Response to Intervention — RTI — is how all students qualify for special education services now, Yingst said.

RTI is intended to help students catch up in their grade level, but it does not catch all of the students who are having trouble learning, and it is not a perfect system, he said.

All schools are required to use RTI to identify students who qualify for an IEP, Yingst said.

Bjork said he would like to see a level playing field so that all public schools are fully funded for their special education programs.

Most schools are shorted on their special education funding while private schools are not required to provide special education services, Yingst said.

Public schools must provide services under federal law, but private schools, like Regis, do not have to provide special education services, he said.

Fund 46

The capital projects fund (Fund 46) had expenditures of $504,182, Yingst said.

The expenditures included replacing some concrete, refinishing parking lots and purchasing two buses, a propane bus and a smaller bus, he said, noting that the two bus purchases accounted for over $200,000 of the expenditures.

The propane buses help to save money on fuel costs. The school district is paying $1.99 per gallon for propane, compared to $5 per gallon for diesel fuel, Yingst said.

The money in Fund 46 comes from leftover money in the budget at the end of the school year on June 30.

School districts that set up a Fund 46 were required to deposit money into the fund for five years before the school district could start spending the money.

Colfax has been able to use the money in Fund 46 for the past two or three years.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance in Fund 46 was $449,599.

Fund 50

The Fund 50 balance (food service) had an increase of $140,973, Yingst said.

Cafeteria remodeling projects are going on right now at the elementary school and middle school/high school cafeterias to make them more visually attractive, he said.

Fund 50 is a “narrow fund” in that only so much money can be carried forward every year, and the money must be spent on something related to food service, such as kitchen equipment or the cafeterias, Yingst said.

The ending balance in Fund 50 on June 30 was $379,501, and the cafeteria projects will be paid for out of that money, he said.

Other funds

Here are the other fund balances from the audit report for the 2021-2022 school year:

• General fund (Fund 10) — revenue of $9,792,476 and expenditures of $8,959,298, with an ending balance of $1,942,524, which compared to an ending balance in 2021 of $1,862,759.

• Donations fund (Fund 21) (includes money from a variety of sources, such as scholarships and class funds) — Revenue of $129,457 and expenditures of $109,261, with an ending balance of $257,651, which compared to an ending balance in 2021 of $237,455.

• Referendum debt (Fund 39) — Revenue of $862,434 and expenditures of $1,103,566, with an ending balance of $118,504, which compared to an ending balance in 2021 of $359,636.

• Non-referendum debt — Revenue of $263,231 and expenditures of $263,232, with an ending balance of $42,222, which compared to an ending balance in 2021 of $42,223.

Budget review

The Colfax Board of Education also reviewed the preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year July 11.

October 15 is when the state aid is officially certified, so the number for state aid is a guess right now, Yingst said.

Finding out how much your money you are going to get after you have already spent it has always seemed like an odd way to handle school budgets, he said.

School districts have to get supplies for the school year and have to hire teachers and other personnel — all before school starts. And yet, the school districts do not find out the exact amount of their state aid until the middle of October, Yingst said.

The state Department of Public Instruction distributes an aid estimate July 1, but the number is not especially accurate, he said.

The school district uses the “Baird budget model,” which is more accurate than the DPI estimates, Yingst noted, although that still is no guarantee of the actual amount of state aid.

The state legislature “flatlined” school districts in this biennium budget and did not increase money for education. Members of the state legislature said they were not going to increase education spending because school districts would be getting money from the federal government, Yingst said.

The state has a $3 billion budget surplus, and it looks as though the surplus may increase to $5 billion next year, he said.

“We will have to hope the legislature is more supportive of education,” Yingst said.

The total projected revenue for the general fund for the preliminary 2022-2023 budget is $9,737,240, and the projected expenditures are $9,724,023.