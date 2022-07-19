Colfax Board of Education reviews school safety plan

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Board of Education has reviewed and approved the school district’s safety plan.

The school board approved the safety plan in December, but the plan should be approved again after the new fiscal year and then should be reviewed annually if not more often, said William C. Yingst Jr., district administrator, at the Colfax Board of Education’s July 11 meeting.

Having a safety plan is part of the requirements for the school safety grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Justice several years ago, he said.

According to information in the school board’s packet, a copy of the safety plan is in the offices of school administrators, who also have a copy at home.

All school secretaries have a copy of the plan in each of their offices as well, and copies of the plan also are in the possession of the school nurse, the Colfax Rescue Squad, the Colfax Community Fire Department, the Colfax Police Department, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the head custodian.

Updates to the school safety plan are mailed to all of the people who have a copy of the plan.

Other information in the school board packet concerning the safety plan includes:

• The Emergency Response Team meets in September and throughout the school year to review the plan and make changes. Members are from each building represented.

• ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) (active shooter training) — Staff members review ALICE with students at the beginning of the school year and periodically throughout the year. Information covered is what ALICE stands for, options students have during an emergency, and locations to meet Different potential situations are practiced and discussed. ALICE will not stop an active shooter, but it is a tool to use if there is a horrific event and is a way to try to maximize safety, Yingst told the school board.

• Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the Colfax police Department walk through the buildings each week or month to stay familiar with the buildings and to be visible.

• The administrative team designees and Colfax Police Chief William Anderson walk all of the district grounds and buildings each August to complete a safety inspection of all district areas.

• Administrators review safety scenarios in their buildings and as an entire staff each school year.

• MacNeil Environmental does multiple walk-throughs each year to complete onsite safety assessments.

• Law enforcement communicates any issues that are visible during their walk-through.

• Fire inspector from the Colfax Community Fire Department does two checks each year, which includes fire extinguishers.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Board of Education:

• Learned that Summer Saunters, which started on the day of the school board meeting, had 80 students participating. The first session of Summer Saunters was in the Frederic area at McKenzie Lake. Those who were out for Summer Saunters “got pounded with rain,” but the students seemed to enjoy the outing anyway, said Trevor Hovde, principal at Colfax Elementary.

• Received notification of the school district’s annual meeting on August 15 at 5 p.m. The annual meeting will be held before the regular school board meeting at 6 p.m.

• Learned that the Wisconsin Retirement System rates were 6.5 percent for the employer and employee contribution in 2022 and will increase to 6.8 percent for the employer and employee in 2023.

• Learned that the Department of Public Instruction estimate for state aid for the 2022-2023 school year is $5,800,494, which compares to the actual state aid for the 2021-2022 school year of $5,652,618, representing an increase of $167,876, or a 2.97 percent increase. State aid is not officially certified until October 15, so the Colfax school district will not know the exact amount of state aid until October.

• Approved activity fees for the 2022-2023 school year that includes an increase from $5 for baseball socks to $6, and an increase for football jerseys from $20 to $24. All other fees will remain the same.

• Approved allocating $75,000 left over from the budget at the end of the school year on June 30 to Fund 46, the capital improvements fund.

• Approved an updated version of the Board of Education Operation Principles brochure. The brochure listed the start time of the school board meetings as 7 p.m. The Colfax Board of Education recently approved starting the school board meetings at 6 p.m. Changes also included updated re-election dates for school board members.

• Approved authorizing the spending of money from available funds as needed to meet the immediate expenses of operating and maintaining public instruction of the school district.

• Approved the academic standards that are in effect for the 2022-2023 school year that include the Wisconsin Model Academic Standards and the Common Core State Standards.

• Approved The Standard as the long-term and short-term disability insurance carrier for the 2022-2023 school year.

Following a closed session, the Colfax Board of Education approved hiring the following fall coaching staff members:

• High school football — Joe Beranek, head coach; Chad Evenson, junior varsity coach; Gideon St. Aubin, assistant coach; Jacob Steinke, assistant coach.

• High school volleyball — Kari Sedivy, head coach; Kirk Secraw, junior varsity coach; Nichelle Wollberg, freshmen coach.

• High school golf — Ryan Krall, head coach.

• High school cross country — Joe Doucette, head coach; Chuck Brown, junior varsity coach.

• Middle school cross country — Courtney Sarauer.

• Middle school volleyball — Carly Kittilson and Dianna Dachel.

• Middle school football — Tristan Kittilson and Nicholas Heit.