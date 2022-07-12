West CAP’s food pantry and Food Harvest Ministry to distribute Badger State boxes of local food

Thanks to a generous grant directed by Governor Tony Evers through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, West CAP’s Food Pantry and Food Harvest Ministry will begin jointly distributing monthly Wisconsin State Badger Boxes to families in need starting in August. Through the initiative, locally produced boxes of meat, cheese, eggs, and more are being delivered to hubs across Wisconsin and distributed to food pantries throughout the state’s Hunger Relief Federation network.

The Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin is a statewide coalition of anti-hunger organizations and advocates who work together to end hunger in Wisconsin, founded by the Hunger Task Force based in Milwaukee. These new Badger State Boxes being distributed feature ingredients that are all sourced from Wisconsin farmers and food producers, including grass-fed beef, Nueske’s bacon, Chalet Swiss Cheese, Sassy Cow milk and Penzeys Spices, as well as many other local products. The Badger Boxes not only support local farmers and food producers, but they make fresh, wholesome foods available to communities in need.

West CAP has partnered with Food Harvest Ministry to combine volunteer teams and resources to set up a drive-thru Badger Box distribution in downtown Boyceville, across from Buckshot’s Bar. Set to begin on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:30am, the box distribution will be offered each month through December. This is an income-based program and a short registration form is required for recipients. Pre-registration forms are available at the West CAP Food Pantry and at Food Harvest Ministry in Boyceville for those interested in registering to receive the monthly Badger Boxes. There are a limited number of boxes available. They will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

West CAP has managed a food distribution program since 1980 and currently operates out of a building on Main Street in Boyceville. The site serves as the hub for West CAP’s Food Access programs, which include the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, The Emergency Food Assistance Program, School Backpack meal program, as well as the weekly Food Pantry distribution, which serves residents within the rural school districts of Glenwood City and Boyceville each Thursday from 1pm-7pm. For questions about West CAP’s Food Access program or about the Badger Box program, contact Melissa Larson at mlarson@wcap.org or call 715-977-1191.