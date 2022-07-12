DC approves variances for property in Town of Tiffany

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A property in Section 26 of the Town of Tiffany will now be able to have a lot bisected by a private road and also will be able to have more than one habitable structure on the lot.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee approved the requests for the two variances from Ryan and Jennifer Marlett at the June 28 meeting.

The property is just north of Boyceville on Highway 79, is zoned Residential 2 and is 16 acres, said Tom Carlson, county surveyor.

According background information included in the PR&D packet, the property had been owned by Ryan’s mother, Carol Marlett, who died in 2013.

A variance is needed to create a lot bisected by a private road, Carlson said.

A new lot containing 1.5 acres would be created to separate an existing double-wide trailer house from the remainder of the property, and the private road would go to the double-wide trailer house, he said.

Access to the new lot could be created along the northern boundary of the parcel, but that would require putting a road through a wetland, and the other access would be a longer way around to reach the property, Carlson said, noting that compliance with the existing ordinance would require access through the wetland.

A 66-foot wide access easement over the existing driveway would provide access from 1037th Avenue to Lot 2, he said.

The second variance request would allow more than one habitable structure on the lot, which currently contains about a half a dozen trailer houses.

County ordinances did not prohibit trailer parks when the lot was originally created in 2006, but now there are non-conforming existing structures on the lot, Carlson said.

Creating a lot with a private road bisecting another lot would get one of the trailer houses on its own parcel, and that would be “a win,” he said, because there would be one less non-conforming structure.

According to a letter from the Marletts dated June 13 included in the PR&D packet, allowing the lot to be bisected by a private road would allow Kurtis Marlett to buy his grandmother’s double-wide trailer home.

Renters

The other trailers are renter occupied, but as the renters move out, the intention is not to have them occupied, Carlson said.

The staff recommendation is to approve the request for the variance to create a lot bisected by a private road, so that one trailer house is on its own parcel, he said.

Diane Morehouse, county board supervisor from Menomonie and member of the PR&D committee, asked about degradation of the mapped wetland.

There are no new proposed structures for the wetland, the driveway bisecting another parcel would not impact the wetland, and the existing home is far from the wetland, Carlson said.

There would be no impacts to the wetland that are not already there, he said.

Would there be enough room to build a structure on Lot 1? asked Gary Bjork, county board supervisor from Colfax and a member of the PR&D committee.

If the trailers are removed, there would be 30,000 square feet of contiguous land available for a buildable lot, Carlson said.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee unanimously approved the variance to create the CSM for a lot bisected by a private road.

Structures

For the second variance request, the CSM would not meet the standard of the county’s ordinance to have only one habitable structure on a parcel, Carlson said.

After the trailer houses are no longer rented, would they be removed or not rented out again? Bjork asked.

The trailer houses are individually owned, and the owners rent the lots, said Jennifer Marlett, who spoke to the PR&D committee through the online platform, Zoom.

When the renters leave, they take their trailer houses with them, she said, adding that they hoped all of the trailer houses would be gone within five years.

There is room for 15 trailer houses, but the parcel is now down to seven remaining trailer houses, and one is moving next week, Marlett said.

Bjork asked if there was a provision in county ordinances concerning non-conforming structures that are grandfathered in but then the use changes.

A lot with more than one structure is not legal under current zoning, Quinn said.

It does, however, raise questions, that if the Marletts sell the property could the buyer say there used to be 15 lots and then want to continue having trailers are the property? he asked.

The lots that are empty are disconnected from natural gas and electricity, Marlett said.

WE Energies is taking out the meters on the empty lots, she said.

Quinn asked if it would be a hardship if there were a condition that once the existing trailer houses are removed, they will not be replaced.

“That would be just fine,” Marlett said.

Under Chapter 13 of Dunn County’s zoning ordinance, if a non-conforming use changes, the property “shall not revert to a previous use,” said Anne Wodarczyk, Dunn County zoning administrator.

Once the trailers are removed, they cannot come back under the ordinance, she said.

Monica Berrier, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the PR&D committee, asked if granting the variance would affect any of the legal rights of the current residents.

“No,” Carlson replied.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee unanimously approved the variance to allow more than one habitable structure on the Marlett property in the Town of Tiffany.