Jury trial scheduled in Town of Dunn homicide

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A two-week trial is scheduled this month in Dunn County for a 39-year-old man charged in connection with a homicide in the Town of Dunn in November of 2020.

Chad D. Turgeson appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court with his attorney Michael Covey for a motion hearing before Judge James Peterson June 24.

Turgeson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with the modifier of the use of a dangerous weapon and the modifier of being a repeat offender.

The motion hearing pertained to evidence and statements from three individuals.

Judge Peterson ordered that evidence from two people would not be allowed during the trial but that evidence from a third would be allowed and relevant, according to online court records.

The court records also indicate Dunn County is planning to call in 75 jurors and is hoping for 50 to appear for the jury trial selection.

A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Ryan L. Steinhoff, age 39, and Ashley A. Gunder, age 25, also were charged with first degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, in connection with the death of Bruce E. McGuigan, age 37, of Hayward, at N2564 440th Street in the Town of Dunn November 17, 2020.

The original case against Steinhoff before Judge Christina Mayer was dismissed in March and was refiled and assigned to Judge James Peterson.

At an arraignment hearing March 14, 2022, Judge Peterson accepted a plea on all counts from Steinhoff of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A three-week trial for Steinhoff is scheduled in Dunn County late this fall.

Gunder pleaded “no contest” and was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide and sentenced by Judge Mayer in December of 2021 to 25 years of initial confinement in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, deputies started a homicide investigation at around 3:42 p.m. November 17, 2020, after responding to N2564 440th Street to check on the welfare of someone at the residence and discovered a deceased adult, white male.

One suspect was taken into custody at the residence, and two others were arrested at a motel in Menomonie later that evening at around 11:30 p.m.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased, who was identified as Bruce E. McGuigan. The pathologist determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

McGuigan was known to at least one of the suspects, and the homicide was not random, according to the news release.