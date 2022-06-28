LWV of Greater Chippewa Valley reminds voters to be informed voters on election day

Menomonie, WI – The League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley (LWV-GCV) reminds voters to get ready to vote in the upcoming August 9 primary election. The League encourages voters to start their candidate research before casting their ballot, so they can be informed and prepared voters.

On the ballot this election are candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state senate, state assembly and state treasurer. One source of nonpartisan candidate information is the League’s voter guide on VOTE411.org, where voters can go to read candidates’ responses to the League’s questionnaires.

At VOTE411, voters can compare candidates’ answers, which are posted verbatim, and find the candidates that best fit their values.

“VOTE411 is a convenient, easy and invaluable resource for voters who want reliable information about voting in Wisconsin,” said Annemarie McClellan, Co-President, LWV-GCV. “Tens of thousands of voters in Wisconsin rely on VOTE411 as their go-to source for unbiased candidate information, including many young people and first-time voters.”

In addition to the voter guide on VOTE411.org, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin website has information on voting including what to bring to the polls, early and absentee voting information, and more, available in both English and Spanish.

“We know voters are busy. That’s why we’re excited to provide voters with these easy-to-access resources so they are fully prepared to cast their ballot,” said Eileen Newcomer, Voter Services Manager of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. “The League encourages voters to make a plan to vote, visit VOTE411.org, and remind others about Election Day on August 9.”