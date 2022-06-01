Boyceville loses softball regional to EPC Wolves in extra innings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — It hard to beat a team three times in single season as the Boyceville softball team found out much to its chagrin.

After Boyceville defeated Elmwood-Plum City in both of their regular season meetings, the seventh-seeded Wolves returned the favor as they knocked off the number two seeded Bulldogs, 4-3, in eight innings of a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal contest played Tuesday, May 24 in Boyceville.

The loss ended a good season for Boyceville who finish third in the Dunn-St. Croix with a 9-5 mark and were 10-7 overall. Elmwood-Plum City lost 3-1 to Cadott in the regional final two days later.

Although Boyceville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Bulldogs never could get their offense uncorked and finished with just five hits for three runs against Wolves’ pitcher Hannah Baier who picked up the win despite walking six Boyceville batters and finishing with just three strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Boyceville senior Ella Holden, who suffered the loss, threw a solid game from the circle giving up four runs on five hits while walking just one with three Ks.

Early on, it appeared that the host Bulldogs were poised to make it a three-game sweep of the Wolves as it pounced for a pair of first-inning runs. With two outs, Libby Bygd drew a walk and proceeded to steal second. Ella Holden then hit a double to the center field gap that brought Bygd in for the game’s first score. Olivia Ponath would follow with a single to score Holden and give Boyceville a 2-0 advantage.

But the Wolves scored a pair of runs in the top of the second to knot the contest thanks to two singles, a double and a Boyceville error.

Elmwood-Plum City took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third when Hailey Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Hannah Baier’s two-bagger.

The Wolves maintained their one-run lead until the bottom of the sixth when the Bulldogs got the equalizer. Sarah Stoveren drew a one-out walk, stole second base and scored on a Cora Leslie hit to knot the score at three all.

Then in the top of the eighth, Webb lead off the inning with a hit for the Wolves and scored the go ahead and eventual game-winning run when the Boyceville defense committed an error on Hannah Baier’s ground ball.

Boyceville appeared to have something cooking in their half of eighth as Ponath and Stoveren both reached base with only one out. But Baier struck out Leslie and got Cambrie Reisimer to ground out to short to end the threat and the game.

Holden and Stoveren each had a double for the Bulldogs while Leslie, Ponath and Reisimer singles to account for Boyceville’s five hits.

Beside pitching the Wolves to victory, Hannah Baier finished with two of her team’s five hits including a double and finished with two RBIs.