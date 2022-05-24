Boyceville’s Wheeldon and Rasmussen win championships at D-SC conference track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — Boyceville junior Haylie Rasmussen and sophomore Peter Wheeldon jumped and ran to conference championships at the 2022 Dunn-St. Croix Conference track and field meet held in Glenwood City last Tuesday, May 17.

Rasmussen edged out fellow junior Kate Mohr of Elk Mound for the girls’ conference high jump title. Both competitors topped out at 4’ 10” but Rasmussen owned the tiebreaker based on less misses. Rasmussen also placed third in the triple jump where she went 31’ 11”.

After finishing fourth in the 200 meter preliminaries, Peter Wheeldon trimmed over three-tenths of a second off that time to take the gold on a run of :23.53 besting senior and top-seed Nathan Hydukovich of Colfax by a tenth of a second. Prior to winning the 200 meters, Wheeldon claimed a bronze medal in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a run of :46.26.

Those, however, were the only two championships either of Boyceville’s squads could muster. The Lady Bulldogs finished in seventh place in the eight-team meet with 39 points while the boys tallied 36 points to take eighth. The top eight place finishes in each event earn team points.

Mondovi won both the girls’ (159 pts.) and the boys’ (140) championships.

Junior Makayla Schewe and sophomore Jaden Stevens joined Rasmussen as double place winners for the girls. Schewe took sixth in the pole vault and seventh in the 100 meters while Stevens ran to a fifth in the 400 meters and was eighth in the 800.

Junior Abbygail Schlough was fourth in the triple jump while senior Shiloh Wheeldon finished eighth in the 100 m high hurdles as did freshman Lauren Becker in the pole vault.

Sophomore Caden Wold pulled in points for the boys’ team in a pair of events. He was third in the 100 meter dash and finished fourth in the long jump.

Finishing in seventh were juniors Dean Olson in the pole vault and Brandon Dunn in the shot put.

The Bulldogs competed in the WIAA Division 3 Durand Regional his past Monday, May 23. The top four place winners from each event advanced to Thursday’s sectional meet in Colfax.

Boyceville Girls’ Results

(also includes each event winner)

4x800m Relay: 1. Colfax, 10:28.78; 100m:1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), :12.61; 7. Makayla Schewe, :14.45; 12. Ashley Prestrud, :16.02; 13. Sara Bauer, :16.47; 100m High Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :17.64; 8. Shiloh Wheeldon, :19.64; 1,600m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 5:23.24; 4x200m Relay: 1. Elmwood/Plum City, 1:52.32; 400m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), 1:00.53; 5. Jaden Stevens, 1:05.47; 4x100m Relay: 1. Mondovi, :53.12; 300m Low Hurdles: 1. Bella Simmons (Glenwood City), :50.30; 11. Shiloh Wheeldon, 1:02.82; 12. Lauren Becker, 1:02.93; 800m: 1. Courtney Stadtler (Mondovi), 2:27.31; 8. Jaden Stevens, 2:44.42; 200m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), :26.42; 13. Ashley Prestrud, :34.51; 3,200m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 12:06.31; 4x400m

Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 4:42.23; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rasmussen, 4’ 10”; Pole Vault: 1. Haylie Hannah (Glenwood City), 9’ 4”; 6. Makayla Schewe, 7’; 8. Lauren Becker, 6’; Long Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood/Plum City), 15’ 3.75”; 9. Ashley Prestrud, 11’ 11”; Triple Jump: 1. Brenna Schwartz (Glenwood City), 33’ 6”; 3. Haylie Rasmussen, 31’ 11”; 4. Abbygail Schlough, 30’ 0.25”; Discus: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 118’ 9”; 9. Sara Bauer, 62’ 4”; Shot Put: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 37’ 10”; 15. Sara Bauer, 20’ 7”.

Girls’ Team Results: 1. Mondovi 159, 2. Glenwood City 121, 3. Elk Mound 117, 4. Colfax 81, 5. Durand 69, 6. Elmwood/Plum City 57, 7. Boyceville 39, 8. Spring Valley 33.

Boyceville Boys’ Results

(also includes each event winner)

4x800m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 9:12.54; 5. Boyceville (Michael Montgomery, Aidan Madison, Marik Ebensperger, Dean Olson), 10:18.42; 100m: 1. Riley Justin (Spring Valley), :11.51; 3. Caden Wold, :11.64; 13. Jacob Wheeler, :14.13; 110m High Hurdles:

1. Evan Gray (Mondovi), :15.57; 8. Beck Wendland, :20.04; 1,600m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), 4:26.92; 4x200m Relay: 1. Spring Valley, 1:34.48; 400m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), :50.13; 14. Dean Olson, 1:00.94; 4x100m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, :46.50; 300m Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Evan Gray (Mondovi), :43.33; 3. Peter Wheeldon, :46.26; 800m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), 1:59.49; 12. Michael Montgomery, 2:30.25; 14. Aidan Madison, 2:36.02; Marik Ebensperger, 2:49.43; 200m: 1. Peter Wheeldon, :23.53; 12. Brayan Vasquez-Matinez, :25.14; 16. Mason Bowell, :26.26; 3,200m: 1. Ian Hazen (Elk Mound), 10:28.67; 4x400m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 3:41.41; High Jump: 1. Ethan Rupakus (Elmwood/Plum City, 6’ 6”; Pole Vault: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), 11’ 9”; 7. Dean Olson, 8’ 6”; Long Jump: 1. Brady Klatt (Glenwood City), 21’ 2”; 4. Caden Wold, 20’; 12. Michael Montgomery, 15’ 1.25”; 14. Brayan Vasquez-Martinez, 14’ 8.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Dustin Mohler (Mondovi), 44’ 1”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt (Glenwood City), 148’ 7”; 15. Brandon Dunn, 80’ 5.5”; 19. Jacob Wheeler, 59’ 8.5”; Shot Put: 1. Andrew Fedie (Durand), 46’ 2.5”; 7. Brandon Dunn, 34’ 11”; 15. Jacob Wheeler, 29’ 0.25”.

Boys’ Team Results: 1. Mondovi 140, 2. Elk Mound 121, 3. Glenwood City 108, 4. Spring Valley 91, 5. Durand 80, 6. Elmwood/Plum City 60, 7. Colfax 53, 8. Boyceville 36.