Boyceville baseball closes out regular season with conference wins

After going 1-2 the previous week, the Boyceville baseball team was able to close out the regular season with three straight home wins over conference foes.

The Bulldogs began last week with an 11-1, five-inning victory over Durand on Monday, May 16 and followed it up the next day by shutting out Elmwood-Plum City 7-0 at Evenson Field.

Boyceville then capped its regular-season schedule with a come-from-behind 11-3 win over rival Glenwood City to sweep the season series from the Hilltoppers (see separate story).

Those wins allowed Boyceville to finish 11-3 in Dunn-St. Croix action, good for second place after Elk Mound locked up the conference title with a 10-0 blanking of Colfax on Monday. Overall, the Bulldogs are 13-3 heading into tournament play.

Boyceville, who received the second seed, will host #7 Cadott this Thursday in an opening-round regional match up of the WIAA Division 3 baseball playoffs.

Durand

Unlike their recent games against Elk Mound and Mondovi, both of which ended in losses, the Bulldogs were able to play error-free baseball when Durand visited Evenson Field May 16.

Backed by a solid defensive effort, junior pitcher Chase Hollister allowed Durand just one run on five hits in his five innings of work on the mound where he struck out four and did not surrender a walk.

“I thought Chase did a great job on the mound, and our defense played great behind him,” stated Michael Roemhild, Boyceville head coach.

And senior Dawson McRoberts provided the Bulldogs’ offense with some extra “pop” as he finished with three of his team’s nine hits in the contest including a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Nick Olson, Tyler Dormanen, Jacob Granley, Braden Roemhild, Isaac Bartz and Hollister each collected a hit in the 10-run win. Like McRoberts, Dormanen also enjoyed a three-RBI game.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings but it was their 8-run third frame that blew open the contest. That inning featured a doubles by Olson and McRoberts.

Elmwood-Plum City

Senior Jacob Granley threw a two-hit shut out the following day against Elmwood-Plum City to help the Bulldogs claim a 7-0 win.

Granley struck out 14 of the 25 Wolves’ batters he faced in the May 17 home contest and walked just one.

“Jacob has been our ace the whole year and has wanted the ball every game he was eligible to pitch and is always prepared to go 100 pitches (the maximum amount a high school pitcher is allowed to throw in a single contest),” stated Coach Michael Roemhild.

Granley needed just 99 pitches against EPC to secure his second complete game shutout of the season.

“Tonight was the best performance of his career,” said Roemhild of Granley’s mound performance.

Ira Bialzik, Dawson McRoberts and Braden Roemhild accounted for two hits apiece while Isaac Bartz collected a hit and three RBIs as Boyceville finished with eight hits off of Wolves pitching.

Boyceville scored deuces in he first, fifth and sixth innings and had a single run in the third.

“It was nice to get back-to-back wins to start the week,” concluded Roemhild.