CORRECTION By Editor | May 11, 2022 | 0 The date that appears in this week's Tribune Press Reporter for the Glenwood City Council Meeting for next week should read: Monday, May 16, 2022. The agenda items and time as presented are correct. The Tribune Press Reporter regrets the error.