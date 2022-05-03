Sherril K. (Evenson) Ohman, age 62, died unexpectedly Friday, April 29th, surrounded by family at Fairview University Medical Center.

Sherril was born September 5th, 1959, in Eau Claire, WI to Maurice and Sharon Evenson. After graduating from Boyceville High School, Sherril attended cosmetology school in Eau Claire, WI and later owned her own salon, Shear Magic, in Emerald, WI. Her salon was well known throughout the community for over 30 years and she touched many lives as she spun them in her chair and worked her truly magic scissors.

Sherril married her high school sweetheart Bruce Ohman on September 26th, 1981. They had one daughter, Stephanie (Ohman) Kahler. Sherril enjoyed riding motorcycle and ATVs, as well as camping and spending time at the cabin. After an early retirement, Sherril would spend her winters in Gulf Shores and enjoyed her free time with family and friends. So many things brought her joy in life but nothing more than being a wife, mom and grandmother.

Sherril is preceded in death by her father Maurice Evenson, Sister-in-law Barb Evenson, Father-in-law John “Swede” Ohman, and Mother-in-law Annie Ohman.

Sherril is survived by her husband Bruce, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Adam, grandchildren Lincoln and Vivienne, mother Sharon, brother Scott, brother-in-law John (Kristi) Ohman, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Shannon Mattison officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.