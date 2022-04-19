With great sadness the family of Marian Schmitz announces her passing on Thursday April 14th, 2022. Born November 20, 1938 and raised on the family farm in Barron, Wisconsin, Marian was the second oldest child of Bill and Viola (Bukkila) Wisti. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, brother-in-law Charlie Franti and sister-in-law Ramona. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Jack of Glenwood City, sisters Carole Franti of Davis, CA and Beverly (Jim) Wichart of Barron, WI, brother Paul (Becky) of Birchwood, WI and sister-in-law Karen of Prior Lake, MN.

Marian completed her primary education (grades 1-8) at Columbus, a one room country school in Arland, WI and Barron High School (grades 9-12) graduating in 1956. She then studied at Suomi Jr. College in Hancock, Michigan and completed her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education studies at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1960.

Marian and Jack were married on October 28, 1961 in Coon Valley, WI. They moved to Glenwood City, WI and began raising their six children, Julie (Joe) Berends of Glenwood City; Janet (Jeff) Mortenson of Duluth, MN; Amy (Todd) Root of Tucson, AZ; Hank (Lorrie) of Maple Grove, MN; Pete (Kellie) of La Crosse, WI; and Tony (Jenny) of Batavia, IL.

Marian filled her days with music, singing and sewing, all the while raising her growing family. Her music degree along with her love of Christian music drew her to a life of service to her church. For over 41 years she led the Holy Cross choir, the Bell choir and was the organist helping to lead the congregation in worship and praise. In a wonderful tribute at the time of her retirement, the congregation honored her by naming the choir loft with her namesake – the Marian Schmitz Choir Loft. Marian also taught piano lessons from her home to many local students sharing her love of music. And if that didn’t keep her busy enough she also taught as a substitute teacher in multiple disciplines within the Glenwood school district for many years. Her passion was music and her hobby was quilting. Marian created many quilts for wedding gifts, baby gifts, graduation gifts and for donation. These beautiful handmade treasures are cherished by all who received a “Grandma Marian” quilt.

Marian and Jack loved to travel around the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota visiting their “grands” and “greats”. Nick (Debbie), Timmy and Kenny Berends of Menomonie, WI; Kathy (Adrian) and Lainey Potting of River Falls, WI; Marcus Berends of New Richmond, WI; Emily and Ryan Schmitz of Maple Grove, MN; Kimberly, Molly and Sophia Schmitz of LaCrosse, Wi; Evelyn and Sydney Schmitz of Batavia, IL. These times brought great joy and happiness to both the grandparents and the grandkids and created many lasting memories for all.

The family will celebrated Marian with a visitation on Monday, April 18th from 4-7p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral celebration took place at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City on Tuesday, April 19th at 1p.m., with a visitation 1 hour prior.

The family of Marian Schmitz will direct any memorial donations received to the Holy Cross Quilters.