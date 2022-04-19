Aleva “Lee” Stoehr

Aleva Stoehr “Lee”, age 75, of Glenwood City, WI, formerly of Forest Lake, MN, passed away on April 12, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Lee was born on April 28, 1946 to parents Ronald and Irene; her moms final husband Keith Fleener later adopted her, along with her siblings. Lee grew up in St. Paul and married the love of her life George Stoehr on March 26, 1966. Together they had two sons. They raised their family in Forest Lake MN, where she was active in Church. After her kids grew up Lee decided to go back to school to become a teacher. She attended the University of Minnesota where she earned her bachelors degree and later attended Bethel University where she earned her masters in special education. Lee taught 2nd grade along with special education for 26 years in North Branch, MN. Lee and George loved to go to the Renaissance festival together and often went to historical Rendezvous events in Wisconsin. She loved kids, writing poems, camping and even hunting with George. In her younger years she played the flute and was the Drum Majorette for her marching band.

She will remain in the hearts of her children Stephen (Heather) Stoehr and Michael Stoehr; grandchildren Jesse Stoehr (Future Darean Stoehr), Benjamin (Gabriel) Stoehr, Cassie Helmbrecht (Future Mrs. Nick Rogers), Elijah Stoehr (Future Angel Vermeersch-Stoehr), Chrissy Marie (Marcus) Lietzau, Justine Helmbrecht, Kyleigh Stoehr, Luke Stoehr, Jack Stoehr and Joshua Grunewald; great grandchildren Addison, Stella, and Hayden; siblings Nadean and Ted (Lynn), as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband George; infant daughter; brother Ray and sister Yvonne.

A funeral mass for Lee was held on Wednesday April 20th, 2022 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City. Visitation was from 10-11a.m. with a mass at 11a.m. There was a visitation the evening prior on Tuesday, April 19th, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin from 4-7p.m. Memorials are preferred to the family.