Boyceville native makes Indiana State University Dean's List By Editor | March 22, 2022 | 0 Tretton Joles of Boyceville, Wisconsin, qualified for the Dean's List for high academic performance in the Fall 2021 semester at Indiana State University. Posted in Boyceville Schools, School, Tribune Schools