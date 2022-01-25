Lady Bulldogs stung by Cadott Hornets and trampled by Mondovi Buffaloes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — After picking up its first win of the season against conference rival Glenwood City January 14, the Boyceville girls’ basketball team was looking to put together a winning streak as they hosted a pair of opponents this past week.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs reverted to their old ways and found themselves on the wrong side of a pair of lopsided scores.

The Cadott Hornets buzzed into the Dog House last Monday, January 17, dropping in a dozen three-point shots to run away with a 70-34 non-conference win over host Boyceville.

Things did not improve much when the Bulldogs hosted the Mondovi Buffaloes for a Dunn-St. Croix contest on Thursday, January 20. Taking a 27-10 lead in to halftime, Mondovi went on to claim a 57-30 win as it hit seven triples in the game.

With those most recent losses, Boyceville dropped to 1-6 in conference competition and 1-15 overall. The Bulldogs were in Durand Tuesday evening but return home to host Spring Valley this Friday, January 28. They then take on Durand for the second and final time next Tuesday, February 1.

Cadott

Boyceville trailed just 16-12 through the first nine minutes of the first half before Cadott (12-2) used their height advantage, athleticism and long-range shooting prowess to blow open the January 17 non-conference game played in Boyceville.

“We started the night playing well and had a good game going about 8-9 minutes into it,” said Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom. “We had some nice passes against their 1-3-1 zone and either just didn’t catch them or missed some shots we needed to make to hang in with them.”

“Once Cadott got the tempo going, they really hurt us with their length and athleticism, and the game got away from us fast from that point on,” added Lagerstrom.

The Lady Hornets caught on fire from behind the three-point arc making a dozen triples in the game including seven in the first half as they went into intermission with a comfortable 45-16 advantage.

Cadott’s Laken Ryan made five of those triples, four of which came in the first half, to finish with 17 points. Teammate Lauren Goettl had two threes and lead all scorers with 22 points.

In all, Cadott had ten players score points in the contest.

The Bulldogs did manage to outscore the Hornets by a single point, 26-25, in the second half but the fell well short in the 70-34 defeat.

Junior Rachael Montgomery led Boyceville in scoring with ten points and had seven rebounds. Abby Schlough netted eight on a three, a pair of two pointers and a free toss. Hannah Dunn finished with six points, all in the second half, and led the squad with eight rebounds.

Mondovi

Boyceville’s start was as cold as the outdoors when they welcomed Mondovi to the Dog House last Thursday evening, January 20 for a D-SC contest.

Boyceville had just a pair of hoops – a bucket by Rachael Montgomery and a three from Hannah Dunn – through the first nine minutes of the game.

The final nine minutes of the opening half were no better either as Boyceville managed just a Cambrie Reisimer two pointer and three free throws as it headed into the halftime break trailing Mondovi 27-10.

Mondovi made five of their seven threes in the second half as they scored 30 points to the Bulldogs’ 20 to win the game, 57-30.

Katherine Thompson led Mondovi and all players in scoring with 18 points including three triples.

Rachael Montgomery scored ten of her team high 14 points in the second half. Hannah Dunn finished with seven, Abby Schlough tallied four, and Cambrie Reisimer had three.