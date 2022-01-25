Bulldog wrestlers batter Buffaloes as Dormanen wins 100th, finish 9th at SCF

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville will be competing for a second consecutive Dunn-St. Croix Conference wrestling championship this Thursday when they travel to Glenwood City thanks to a 58-9 thrashing of Mondovi last week.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in conference duals with the their 49-point victory in Mondovi last Thursday, January 20. The Hilltoppers D-SC record now stands at 3-0 follwing their lopsided 77-6 home pummeling of the Panthers from Durand that same evening. The two rivals will meet in the Glenwood City gym this Thursday, January 27 with the winner laying claim to the 2021-22 conference title.

The Mondovi dual also marked a milestone for Boyceville senior Tyler Dormanen who recorded the 100th victory of his career with a pin over the Buffaloes’ Mitchell Fedie at 182 pounds.

Boyceville also competed in the always tough St. Croix Falls Challenge last Saturday where it finished ninth out of 22 teams. The tournament featured several state-ranked wrestlers and teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Five Bulldogs placed with Keegan Plemon and Tyler Dormanen finishing second and third, respectively. A pair of JV wrestlers also placed for the Bulldogs.

Besides their dual with the Hilltoppers, the Bulldogs will also be competing in the North Branch, MN Invitational on Friday, January 28.

Mondovi

Boyceville jumped all over host Mondovi in last Thursday’s Dunn-St. Croix dual.

The Bulldogs staked themselves to a 40-0 lead and went on to win 58-9 over the Buffaloes.

With the dual beginning at 220 pounds, Boyceville earned either a pin or a forfeit in six of the first seven contested matches. Keegan Plemon and Jeffrey Rubusch won by fall at 285 and 138 pounds, respectively, while John Klefstad (220), Wyatt Sell (106), Mikayla Schewe (113), and Ryker Benitz (126) were awarded forfeits.

Jake Bialzik scored an 11-0 major decision over the Buffs’ Coby Wagner at 132 pounds.

There were double forfeits at 120 and 138 pounds.

Mondovi finally got on the scoreboard when Cody Wagner pinned the Bulldogs’ Keegan Cole at 152 pounds. The Buffs made it two straight wins when Alan George shut out Kyle Lipke 4-0 at 160 to put the score at 40-9, still in the Bulldogs’ favor.

But, Boyceville finished the dual out with three straight wins for the 58-9 victory.

In those final three matches, Ira Bialzik scored a 59 second fall at 170 pounds, Tyler Dormanen registered a 3:13 second pin of his opponent at 182 to pick up his 100th career win, and Bash Nielson received a forfeit at 195 pounds.

Boyceville 58, Mondovi 9

220-John Klefstad (B) received forfeit; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Jonah Linse (M), 0:35; 106-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 113-Mikayla Schewe (B) recevied forfeit; 120-Douyble Forfeit; 126-Ryker Benitz (B) received forfeit; 132-Jake Bialzik majored Coby Wagner (M), 11-0; 138-Double Forfeit; 145-Jeffrey Rubusch (B) pinned Mason Leirmo (M), 1:32; 152-Cody Wagner (M) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 1:16; 160-Alan George (M) dec. Ky;le Lipke (B), 4-0; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Alex Coffey (M), 0:59; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Mitchell Fedie (M), 3:13; 195-Bash Nielson (B) received forfeit.

St. Croix Falls Classic

Five Bulldogs finished as place winners in this year’s St. Croix Falls Challenge which was held on Saturday, January 22.

Senior Keegan Plemon was Boyceville’s top finisher placing second in the 285-pound weight class with a 3-1 mark. Seniors Tyler Dormanen (170), Ira Bialzik (160), and John Klefstad (220) were third, fourth and sixth respectively, while junior Bash Nielson (195) also finished in sixth.

Those finishes allowed Boyceville to take ninth place with 80 points, 16 points behind eighth-place Glenwood City. Defending Division 2 state champion Amery won the 22-school tournament with 209.5 points. Stillwater, MN was the runner-up with 185 points followed by Princeton, MN with 165.5, West Salem/Bangor had 151, River Falls tallied 123.5 and the host Saints compiled 111 points.

Plemon, ranked tenth in the latest D3 state heavyweight poll, picked up a bye and two pins in the first three rounds of competitions. In the finals, he was pinned by D2’s top-ranked 285 pounder Robert Beese of Amery midway through the second period.

Dormanen, currently ranked 4th at 182 pounds, also finished the SCF tourney with a 3-1 record at 170 pounds. His lone loss of the day came in the semifinals where 5th-ranked Eddie Simes of Amery won 7-4. But, Dormanen bounced back in the third-place match beating Northwestern’s Tanner Kaufman 5-1.

Ira Bialzik won his first two matches at 160 pounds by pins but lost in the semifinals to Totino Grace’s Michael Loger on a second-period pin and then had to forfeit the third-place match due to medical reasons.

Bash Nielson (195) and John Klefstad (220) both went 3-2 in their respective weight classes to take home sixth-place finishes.

In the junior varsity tournament, Mikayla Schewe placed second at 113 pounds and Keegan Cole was fifth at 152 pounds.