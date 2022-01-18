UW-Green Bay announces academic honors

GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2021 semester academic achievement:

• Hayden Styer, Colfax, Semester Honors

• Ethan Pawlak, Elk Mound, Semester Honors

Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the Wisconsin county or state claimed as place of permanent residence. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).