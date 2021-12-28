Applications available for 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award

Applications are now available for the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, a prestigious award given to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin land or home ownership for 100 or 150 years. The Century and Sesquicentennial recognition will take place at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, which runs August 4-14, 2022.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the State of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. The tentative date of the ceremony for the Century and Sesquicentennial owners is August 9. Honorees will receive complimentary Fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. This program is the result of a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin State Fair. Each year about one hundred properties are honored. There are currently 159 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout St. Croix County. The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored12 families from St. Croix County.

Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now and must be postmarked by the application deadline, Friday, March 1, 2022. Only one certificate may be issued per property.

If you think your farm or home may qualify for the Century Farm or Home Award or the Sesquicentennial Farm or Home Award, please contact Beth Pabst, Register of Deeds. The application forms are available at the Register of Deeds Office at the St. Croix County Government Center at 1101 Carmichael Road in Hudson. For more information email beth.pabst@sccwi.gov or call the office, 715-386-4650.