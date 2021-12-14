St. Croix County extends Health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases

St. Croix County Public Health has extended their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022. We are at a critical point in fighting this pandemic and we need everyone to take this seriously for the health of our community. The total number of St. Croix County residents testing positive for COVID-19 in November of 2021 was 2,753, which was the highest number of cases recorded in a month for St. Croix County so far in the pandemic. Under this advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:

• The individual is not fully vaccinated, or

• The individual is fully vaccinated, and

-is in public indoor settings when the level of community transmission in St. Croix County is at a “substantial” or “high” level. Our current transmission level is updated weekly can be found on the St. Croix County COVID-19 Dashboard.

-At local businesses and workplaces.

-In healthcare settings.

-In K-12 schools (students, staff, and visitors).

-At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

-If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail, or homeless shelter.

This advisory follows the public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is based on the latest scientific data on COVID-19. Public Health strongly recommends all residents 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who has medical concerns about the vaccine should talk with a doctor.

On December 3, 2021, St. Croix County was experiencing an average of 90 new COVID-19 cases a day. This rate has nearly doubled compared to the average of 48 cases a day on October 6, 2021, when the mask advisory was last renewed. In Wisconsin in October of 2021 there were 2,255.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. The rate for fully vaccinated individuals was much less at 456.4 cases per 100,000 population. Additionally, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated.

Unfortunately, 25 residents of St. Croix County have died due to COVID-19 since the surge of cases in September of 2021. At the time of their death, one individual was between 40-49 years old, three individuals were between the ages of 50-59, eleven individuals between the ages of 60-69, three individuals between the ages of 70-79, five individuals between the ages of 80-89, and two individuals were between the ages of 90-99.

COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, and Clinic Hours

As of December 2, 2021, only 55.9% of residents of St. Croix County have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 there is less risk of people in our community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life. The vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. are widely available and have been proven safe and effective in the fight against COVID-19.

The CDC recently recommended that people 18 and older that have been fully vaccinated, receive a booster shot if it has been at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series or 2 months after receiving a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Public Health holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Monday from noon to 4pm at the Services Center in New Richmond. Those who want to get a vaccine or vaccine booster at these clinics are asked to sign up using the form on the vaccine page of the St. Croix County Website. The Pfizer vaccine is available at these clinics. Starting December 13, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Individuals between the ages of 5 and 11 at these clinics. The clinic hours will change to: Noon – 2 pm: for ages 12 and older, and 2:15 – 4 pm: for ages 5 to 11

Where can I find more information?

If anyone has questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, we encourage them to talk with their doctor or a health professional. You can find more information about the Health Advisory and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the St. Croix County website:

• Health Advisory Webpage: https://www.sccwi.gov/951/Health-Advisory

• COVID-19 Vaccines: https://sccwi.gov/982/COVID-19-Vaccine