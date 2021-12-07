Lady Bulldogs drop trio of games on the road

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In the first few weeks of the new season, the offense for the Boyceville girls’ basketball team is struggle to put points on the scoreboard while its defense is surrendering too many to the opposition.

Such was the case in all three road games the Lady Bulldogs played this past week.

In a non-conference game with Gilmanton November 29, Boyceville scored just nine baskets in the entire contest, five of which were turned in by sophomore Hannah Dunn including a trio of triples, in a 34 to 25 loss.

Two days later in Mondovi, the Bulldogs fell behind by 20 points at intermission. The Buffaloes ended up stampeding to a convincing 58-22 win in the conference opener for both teams.

In its third and final contest of the week, Boyceville took on Ellsworth in an early morning match-up Saturday, December 4 in the 1st annual Western Wisconsin Girls’ Basketball Classic played in Colfax. The Panthers pounced on the Bulldogs to take a 61-30 victory. Unfortunately, no other statistics for the game were available at Tuesday’s press time.

“We continue to keep ourselves in games with hard work but just are really struggling with putting the ball in the basket,” stated head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

“We keep working to improve as such a young team but we just are having a hard go of it on the offensive end right now,” he added.

“Too many easy baskets and open shots that we’re missing and that’s the difference to this point,” concluded Lagerstrom.

With the latest three defeats, the Bulldogs slipped to 0-5 but, will look to find some success and a win when they host a pair of games this week. Amery was in the Dog House Tuesday and Durand will be there this Friday, December 10. Boyceville will then head back out on the road for a game in Spring Valley next Tuesday, December 14.

Gilmanton

Just two players scored for host Gilmanton in last Monday’s contest with Boyceville.

But, it was enough for an 8-point halftime advantage as the Bulldogs scored just seven points to trail 15-7.

Lydia Evans of Gilmanton netted 12 of her game-high 17 points in the opening half while teammates Hillari Klopp added a triple, and Whitney Ottum a two-point hoop as the host took a lead they never relinquished.

Although the Bulldogs nearly tripled their offensive production in the second as Hannah Dunn collected two of her three triples and nine of her team-leading 14 points in the final frame, Gilmanton was able to score one more point during the half, 19-18, to win 34-25.

Besides Dunn, Harper Olson tallied four points, and Hailey Hanestad, Cambrie Reisimer and Sarah Stoveren each added two points.

Hanestad led with a half dozen rebounds, Dunn collected five, and Rachael Montgomery and Reisimer finished with four each.

The Bulldogs shot just seven free throws making three.

Mondovi

Although Boyceville had seven players score points in the December 2 game in Mondovi, its top scorer, Hailey Hanestad, finished with just five points as the Bulldogs fell 58-22.

The locals trailed 33-13 at the break but then scored just nine points in the final 18 minutes while the Buffaloes tacked on another 25.

Dunn and Abby Schlough finished with four points each, Olson netted three, and Montgomery, Reisimer and Cora Leslie each had two.

Montgomery finished with ten boards to lead the team while Hanestad and Reisimer each collected five.