20th Annual Boyceville Spirit of Christmas is this Saturday

BOYCEVILLE — The 20th Annual Boyceville Spirit of Christmas celebration is this Saturday, December 11, and the day of activities will culminate with the Lighted Holiday Parade at 6 p.m.

The “Best Decorated Home” and “Best Decorated Business” will be judged on Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m.

Saturday morning, the Spirit of Christmas celebration will start out with Breakfast With Santa at the Boyceville fire hall from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast With Santa is sponsored by the Boyceville Lions Club.

The Trinity Lutheran Church silent auction, lefse and bake sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A craft and vendor sale will be held at Tiffany Creek Elementary from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Spirit of Christmas celebration also will feature a gingerbread house decorating contest with a $100 prize.

Bingo will begin at Buck-Shot’s at 2 p.m.

Treasure Hunt

If you find the golden ornament, your prize will be $100.

Clues to find the golden ornament are posted on the Community Action Club Facebook page.

Christmas Central

Christmas Central on Main Street in Boyceville opens at 4 p.m. Saturday

There will be a community bon fire, Lovelight Lantern sales and a Christmas selfie station.

Free hot dogs and Smores will be available at 5 p.m.

Christmas Central is sponsored by Peoples State Bank and the Boyceville United Methodist Church.

Main Street

The celebration on Main Street in Boyceville will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a live nativity scene sponsored by the Boyceville Ministerial Association.

At 5 p.m., the lighting of the community Christmas tree and Lovelight Lantern release will take place.

The community Christmas tree is compliments of Conklin Tree Farm.

You can also meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Lighted Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.