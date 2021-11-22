Live Nativity to be held Dec. 4 and 5

GLENWOOD CITY — Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be presenting “Christmas in the Barn” on Saturday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. This live Nativity includes a camel, sheep, horses, goats and chickens.

This event is generously hosted by Topline Equine Veterinary Care, Dr. Jennifer and Dean Teigen, and is located at 3087 130th Avenue, Glenwood City, WI. (1 mile south of GC on Hwy 128)

All are invited to this free event!