Lady Dogs drop opener to C-W

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

CHETEK — The Boyceville girls’ basketball team tipped off the new basketball season with a non-conference road game in Chetek last Thursday.

In a battle of the Bulldogs, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser scored 37 second-half points to rally from a halftime deficit and defeat Boyceville 50-36 in the November 18 contest.

As one might expect for the first game of the season, scoring was at a premium in the first half as Boyceville led 15-13 at the intermission thanks to eight points from sophomore Hannah Dunn which included a triple and a three-for-four performance at the free throw line.

Chetek-Weyerhauser’s offense, which had just six field goals in the first 18 minutes of play and no free throw attempts, came to life in the second half. In that final half, C-W sank a dozen shots including three treys and took 21 foul shots, making ten as it outscored Boyceville 37-21 for the 13-point victory.

Hannah Solie and Cierra Rihn led Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s second-half surge with a dozen points each.

Dunn scored six more points in the second half to top all scorers with 14 points while teammate Rachael Montgomery chipped in with 11 points, Harper Olson added five and Hailey Hanestad, Cambrie Reisimer and Sarah Stoveren each had a two-point hoop.

Boyceville hosted Independence Tuesday and will travel to Gilmanton next Monday, November 29 before opening conference play in Mondovi December 2.