WCU’s The Mitten Tree — Give the Gift of Warmth

This holiday season, help WESTconsin Credit Union give the gift of warmth with donations to their Mitten Tree campaign. Each WESTconsin office will display The Mitten Tree—a tree in its lobby decorated with donations of mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and more. The purpose of The Mitten Tree is to collect cold weather apparel and accessories for those in need as the winter season’s sub-zero temperatures set in. 2021 marks the 11-year anniversary that the credit union has been hosting this fundraiser. In 2020, over 1,500 items were collected along with $5,732 raised in monetary support.

WESTconsin will begin collecting donations for The Mitten Tree Monday, November 8 through Saturday, November 27. Donations can be dropped off at any WESTconsin office during regular office hours. Acceptable items include new mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs, earmuffs, coats, boots, and blankets. Items can be handmade or store purchased, and suitable for all age groups. Monetary donations will also be accepted at all WESTconsin offices or over the phone. Local distribution will take place prior to the holidays.