St. Croix County Public Health is partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites. Testing alternates every Wednesday between the St. Croix County Highway Shops in Baldwin (300 Oak Ridge Pkwy) and Deer Park (2212 Hwy 46). The sites are open Wednesdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

• Upcoming Dates at Baldwin: November 17, December 1

• Upcoming Dates at Deer Park: November 24, December 8

The tests are free, no insurance is needed. Facemasks are required. Appointments are not required, but we do recommend pre-registering to speed up the testing process.

Instructions

• Pre-register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

• Results available within 24-72 hours online, by text, email, or phone. The Results Hotline is 866-419-6988

Learn more about COVID-19 testing at sccwi.gov/COVID-19-Testing