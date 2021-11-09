WI drug take back collection #1 in United States – over 57,300 pounds of unwanted medication collected

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on November 3 that during the October 23, 2021 Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 57,377 lbs. of unwanted medications, the largest Drug Take Back collection in the country.

“Thank you to the folks from across the state who made Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back the most successful in the nation. By safely disposing of tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications, Wisconsinites have ensured that those medications won’t be diverted for misuse,” said AG Kaul.

Statewide over 260 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day and disposed drugs were collected from drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. There are 497 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round in Wisconsin at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.