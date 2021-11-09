 Skip to content

Bloomer/Colfax Youth Wrestling Sign-up

Bloomer/Colfax Youth Wrestling Sign-up will be held on Thursday, November 11th and and Thursday, November 18th from 6-7 p.m. at The Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. Contact Eric Gass (715)456-0034 or Kat Schwartz (715)764-2125 with any questions.

