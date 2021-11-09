Bloomer/Colfax Youth Wrestling Sign-up By Editor | November 9, 2021 | 0 Bloomer/Colfax Youth Wrestling Sign-up will be held on Thursday, November 11th and and Thursday, November 18th from 6-7 p.m. at The Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. Contact Eric Gass (715)456-0034 or Kat Schwartz (715)764-2125 with any questions. Posted in Colfax Sports, Messenger Sports, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2021 D-SC All-Conference Cross Country selections listed November 9, 2021 | No Comments » 2021 D-SC All-Conference Volleyball selections listed November 9, 2021 | No Comments » 2021 D-SC Football All-Conference Teams listed November 9, 2021 | No Comments » Colfax girls finish 13th at State Cross Country meet November 2, 2021 | No Comments » Vikings bow out of regional tournament with loss to Cameron October 29, 2021 | No Comments »